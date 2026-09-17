XPENG Launches Its Next-Gen AI Flagship SUV G9L in China, with Global Launch Set for Oct 12 at the Paris Motor Show

XPENG announces that the G9L will be launched in 64 global markets, with its global launch set for October 12 at the Paris Motor Show.

Built and designed for global users, the G9L will become the fourth XPENG model to be produced in Europe, marking four localized models within one year.

BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV; HKEX: 9868), a leading global Physical AI company, today held its G9L China Launch Event in Beijing, China, and announced the G9L will be available in 64 global markets, with a global launch event scheduled on October 12 at Paris Motor Show.

The G9L is XPENG's Next-Gen AI Flagship SUV, available in both BEV and REEV versions. With an overall length of 5,120 mm and a wheelbase of 3,100 mm, the G9L features a golden wheelbase-to-length ratio of 0.605, delivering better space and handling agility than its segment peers. As a premium model, it embodies XPENG's latest innovations in physical AI, spanning smart driving and the intelligent cockpit, and offering flagship-level features and global standards. Specifically, powered by XPENG VLA 2.0 model, the G9L enables fast cross-region generalization, delivering a smooth, safe, and steady performance to more global markets. Meanwhile, the G9L features the same Turing AI chip as XPENG's humanoid robot IRON.

"Global car" is a key product strategy for XPENG. Under the philosophy of "Global Standards, Global Manufacturing," this means the car must meet global safety and quality standards, its R&D needs to adapt to the requirements of different markets, and bring industry-leading technologies to users worldwide.

The G9L meets the design standards of four major five-star safety ratings worldwide. It has completed 192 crash tests across four major protocols - Euro NCAP, ANCAP, C-NCAP, and CIASI - totaling more than 110 individual test items. Over a three-year period, it has also undergone global road testing across 26 countries and regions, with cumulative mileage surpassing 6.74 million kilometers. Its electric powertrain, engineered to global vehicle standards, delivers stability that stands up to extreme environments worldwide.

At the launch event, He Xiaopeng, Chairman & CEO of XPENG, also reviewed XPENG's latest progress in humanoid robot - the world's first automated production line for advanced general-purpose humanoid robots was officially commissioned, using "robots to produce robots". He said, "We believe in 'car as robot', over the past few years, we have built an in-house AI foundation based on our work in AI cars and humanoid robots, and it powers both." This also explains why the G9L is a tech flagship SUV: it runs on XPENG's industry-leading physical AI technology.

The G9L will begin production in both Guangzhou, China, and Graz, Austria. Following the G6, G9, and P7+, it becomes the fourth model to roll off the line at Magna's plant in Graz, Austria - sharing the same lines and the same factory as European luxury vehicles. Behind this is XPENG's deepening collaboration with Magna. After announcing a cooperation agreement in September 2025, XPENG leveraged Magna's mature production lines to assemble locally in Europe, launching four models within a single year.

At the end of the event, Mr. He also announced that the G9L Global Launch Event will be held on October 12 at the Paris Motor Show in France, where XPENG's booth is in Hall 6. The launch in France is merely the first stop, with the G9L to be introduced in 64 countries and regions.

If you are interested in XPENG's Paris Motor Show event, please contact:

pr@xiaopeng.com

XPENG Paris Motor Show Press Kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1I8SLTqDREdDCzeY5YUu8LjLe7jlPI6e2

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