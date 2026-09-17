Aptean Inc.: Aptean Adds Leading End-to-End Logistics Suite for Road Transport Through Acquisition of European Based FleetGO from Main Capital Partners

Obtains AI powered suite of Fleet Management, TMS, WMS and Compliance Management solutions - designed to meet the complex needs of fleet operators and logistics services providers.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of AI-powered mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced its acquisition of FleetGO, a provider of cloud-based logistics solutions designed to meet the needs of both mid-market and enterprise fleet operating companies and logistics service providers across Benelux, DACH, France, and the UK. Aptean acquired FleetGO from Main Capital Partners, a private equity firm managing funds in Northwestern Europe and North America, focusing on investments in growing enterprise software businesses. The addition of FleetGO greatly expands Aptean's transportation and fleet management capabilities, particularly within mainland Europe. This acquisition will enable Aptean to better serve the needs of its global enterprise resource planning and supply chain management customer base.

Founded in 2010 and based in Hattem, Netherlands, FleetGO delivers an AI-enabled modular supply chain execution platform which combines warehouse management (WMS) and order-to-delivery process control with road logistics execution functionality including transportation management (TMS), fleet operations, telematics, and compliance. The full end-to-end suite enables fleet operators and logistics service providers to drive significant cost savings and supply chain visibility across their organizations. FleetGO's AI-enabled, cloud native platform can be configured along with its telematics offerings to meet the complex needs of its customers. The firm currently employs more than 250 employees across nine European offices.

"FleetGO represents a highly complementary addition to Aptean's supply chain management offerings, with a strong position in the European logistics software market and a comprehensive suite spanning transportation, fleet, warehouse, and telematics solutions," said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. "The company's customer-centric approach, cloud-based platform, and deep domain expertise align closely with Aptean's strategy of delivering mission-critical, industry-specific software to our customers. We look forward to working with the FleetGO team to further strengthen our transportation management capabilities and support the company's continued international growth."

"Over the past years, FleetGO has transformed from a specialized telematics provider into a broad, integrated logistics software platform serving transport, fleet, and warehouse operations across Europe. Together with Main Capital Partners, we have significantly expanded our product capabilities, geographic reach, and organizational scale, while staying close to the needs of our customers. Joining Aptean marks an exciting next step for FleetGO, providing us with the resources and international platform to further accelerate innovation and continue supporting logistics companies in digitizing and optimizing their operations," said Ronald van Tiel, CEO of FleetGO.

About FleetGO

FleetGO is a European provider of smart logistics and telematics solutions, helping businesses optimize transport, fleet, and warehouse operations. Founded in 2010, FleetGO offers a modular, cloud-based software suite that covers Transport Management, Fleet Management, and Warehouse Management, complemented by advanced telematics and compliance tools such as tachograph analysis and remote downloads. With a strong presence in the DACH and Benelux regions, FleetGO serves a pan-European customer base of more than 8,100 mid-sized fleet operators and logistics service providers, complemented by blue-chip customers such as DHL, Remondis, and Coop. FleetGO empowers companies to digitize processes, improve efficiency, and stay compliant with industry regulations. Headquartered in Hattem, the Netherlands, FleetGO continues to grow through innovation and strategic partnerships. For more information, please visit www.FleetGO.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is an AI company that is changing how manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers operate. Facing rising costs, shrinking margins, and operational complexity, Aptean embeds AI directly into their workflows, decisions, and data that their business already runs on - so intelligence isn't a bolt-on; it's how the work gets done. The result: faster decisions, lower costs, and measurable margin improvement delivered through an ongoing partnership, not a one-off implementation. For more information, please visit www.Aptean.com.

About Main Capital Partners

Main Capital Partners is a software investor managing private equity funds active in the Benelux, DACH, France, the Nordics, the UK, and North America with over EUR 12 billion in Assets under Management. Main has over 20 years of experience in strengthening software companies and works closely with the management teams in their portfolio as a strategic partner to achieve profitable growth and larger international software groups. Main has approximately 100 employees operating out of its offices in The Hague, Düsseldorf, Stockholm, Antwerp, Paris, London, and an affiliate office in Boston. Main maintains an active portfolio of 55 software companies. The underlying portfolio employs approximately 15,000 employees. Through its Main Social Institute, Main supports students with grants and scholarships to study IT and Computer Science at Technical Universities and Universities of Applied Sciences. For more information, please visit www.main.nl.

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