ALTEN Spain, a leader in engineering and technology consulting, and Lumu Technologies, creator of the Continuous Compromise Assessment security model, today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities for organizations across Spain.

The partnership brings Lumu's SecOps platform into ALTEN's cybersecurity portfolio, giving organizations comprehensive, real-time visibility across their infrastructure, from networks and endpoints to digital identities and cloud environments, while efficiently automating threat detection and incident response.

As technology environments become increasingly complex and threats more sophisticated, security teams need to move beyond siloed tools and alerts. Lumu's SecOps platform brings visibility, threat analysis, and automated response together into a unified operational experience. This enables security teams to identify confirmed compromises, prioritize the most critical threats, and accelerate incident response.

"Organizations need to evolve toward a more integrated security operations model that provides greater visibility, alert fatigue, and enables faster response to real threats," said Gustavo González, Head of Cybersecurity, Enterprise Services Iberia Americas at ALTEN. "Adding Lumu's SecOps platform to our value proposition strengthens our SOC capabilities and allows us to offer customers a more efficient and automated approach to managing security while maximizing the technologies they already have in place."

Key Benefits of the ALTEN and Lumu Partnership

Unified Security Operations: ALTEN's expertise in cybersecurity services and SOC management, combined with Lumu's SecOps platform, provides continuous visibility across networks, endpoints, identities, and cloud environments, enabling teams to identify and respond to threats through a unified operational experience.

ALTEN's expertise in cybersecurity services and SOC management, combined with Lumu's SecOps platform, provides continuous visibility across networks, endpoints, identities, and cloud environments, enabling teams to identify and respond to threats through a unified operational experience. Continuous Threat Detection and Prioritization: Lumu's Continuous Compromise Assessment model enables customers' SOC teams to identify confirmed compromises and anomalous behaviors, and prioritize the threats that truly require attention.

Lumu's Continuous Compromise Assessment model enables customers' SOC teams to identify confirmed compromises and anomalous behaviors, and prioritize the threats that truly require attention. Automated Response and Mitigation: Lumu enables ALTEN to orchestrate response actions through customers' existing security technologies, accelerating threat containment and mitigation without requiring organizations to replace their current infrastructure.

Lumu enables ALTEN to orchestrate response actions through customers' existing security technologies, accelerating threat containment and mitigation without requiring organizations to replace their current infrastructure. Greater SOC Team Efficiency: By automating detection, prioritization, and response tasks, customers' SOC analysts can reduce alert fatigue and dedicate more time to higher-value activities such as incident investigation and threat hunting.

By automating detection, prioritization, and response tasks, customers' SOC analysts can reduce alert fatigue and dedicate more time to higher-value activities such as incident investigation and threat hunting. Greater Value From Existing Security Investments: Lumu's out-of-the-box integrations complement ALTEN customers' technology ecosystems, connecting existing tools and transforming them into a more coordinated and effective security infrastructure.

"Security teams don't need more siloed tools; they need a more efficient way to operate security," said Fernando Cuervo, Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Lumu Technologies. "Lumu's SecOps platform unifies visibility, detection, and automated response to help organizations identify confirmed compromises and act on them with greater speed and precision. Our partnership with ALTEN brings these capabilities directly into its SOC services, helping customers evolve toward more proactive and automated security operations."

To learn more about how ALTEN and Lumu are transforming SecOps, visit Lumu's SecOps Platform.

About ALTEN

Founded in 1988, ALTEN supports its customers' development strategies in the areas of innovation, R&D, and technology information systems. ALTEN works with key players across the Aerospace, Defense and Naval, Security, Automotive, Rail, Energy and Environment, Life Sciences, Industrial Equipment and Electronics, Telecommunications, Banking, Finance and Insurance, Retail, Services and Media, and Public Services and Government sectors.

The Group has more than 58,400 employees operating in more than 35 countries, 88% of whom are engineers. In 2025, ALTEN generated €4.1 billion in revenue.

For more information about the ALTEN Group, visit ALTEN.

For more information about ALTEN in Spain, visit ALTEN Spain.

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying the principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful, self-learning, closed-loop solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and reduce the detection gap from months to minutes.

For more information, visit Lumu Technologies.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Maria Lobato

mlobato@lumu.io