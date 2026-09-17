Geekplus Opens First European Innovation Lab in Düsseldorf to Advance AI-Powered Warehouse Robotics

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, a global leader in warehouse robotics, has opened its first European Innovation Lab in Düsseldorf, creating a new hub where businesses can test AI-powered robotics and automation technologies in real-world logistics scenarios.

More than 150 industry leaders attended the opening, including representatives from GXO, DSV and LPP Logistics, alongside Josef Hinkel, Deputy Mayor of Düsseldorf. Geekplus expects the Lab to welcome more than 1,000 visitors annually, through customer visits, technology demonstrations and dedicated industry days.

"Düsseldorf stands for openness, international collaboration and forward-looking technologies. As a city, we are committed to creating the right conditions for a thriving international innovation ecosystem. We are delighted that Geekplus has chosen Düsseldorf for its new innovation Lab and is now contributing to this vibrant network," said Josef Hinkel, Deputy Mayor of Düsseldorf.

Bringing AI-powered robotics closer to European customers

The Lab gives customers and partners the opportunity to experience and evaluate multiple warehouse automation technologies in one location.

Solutions on display include Pallet-To-Person, Tote-To-Person and Shelf-to-Person systems, alongside humanoid robotics and logistics software. Visitors can also experience technologies including the Gino 1 Humanoid robot, RoboShuttle Hyper and integrated Robot Arm Picking Station, together with Geekplus Brain support., designed for long-horizon, complex physical tasks, demonstrating how AI-powered agents and robotics can support real warehouse operations.

"Opening the Geekplus Innovation Lab in Düsseldorf marks a defining step in bringing AI-driven warehouse robotics closer to the European customers who will shape the next era," said Hong Yu, Head of EMEA, Geekplus Europe.

The Düsseldorf facility will also act as a testing environment for future technologies, allowing customers to assess solutions before wider deployment.

"Our European customers don't need more promises; they need clarity, confidence and measurable outcomes. The Geekplus Innovation Lab gives teams a place to validate AI-driven robotics end-to-end and move faster from evaluation to rollout," said Rinus Geurts, Sales Director, Western Europe, Geekplus.

The opening reflects Geekplus' broader commitment to expanding its European presence and supporting businesses as they adopt increasingly intelligent and flexible warehouse automation.

Anera, CMC Packaging Automation and KEMARO are the official Main Sponsors of the event.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies, developing innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 950 global industry leaders use Geekplus solutions to realise flexible, reliable and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

Hopscotch System Europe:

Anne-Gaëlle Le Bihan

aglebihan@hopscotch.one

+35315569725

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