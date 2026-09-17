Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Heimlicher Börsenstar 2026?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BG

WKN: A41CNZ | ISIN: CNE1000070L0 | Ticker-Symbol: P58
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 16:37
0,921 Euro
+3,00 % +0,027
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIJING GEEKPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIJING GEEKPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8930,92216:57
0,8910,92016:57
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 16:18 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Geekplus Opens First European Innovation Lab in Düsseldorf to Advance AI-Powered Warehouse Robotics

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, a global leader in warehouse robotics, has opened its first European Innovation Lab in Düsseldorf, creating a new hub where businesses can test AI-powered robotics and automation technologies in real-world logistics scenarios.

More than 150 industry leaders attended the opening, including representatives from GXO, DSV and LPP Logistics, alongside Josef Hinkel, Deputy Mayor of Düsseldorf. Geekplus expects the Lab to welcome more than 1,000 visitors annually, through customer visits, technology demonstrations and dedicated industry days.

"Düsseldorf stands for openness, international collaboration and forward-looking technologies. As a city, we are committed to creating the right conditions for a thriving international innovation ecosystem. We are delighted that Geekplus has chosen Düsseldorf for its new innovation Lab and is now contributing to this vibrant network," said Josef Hinkel, Deputy Mayor of Düsseldorf.

Bringing AI-powered robotics closer to European customers

The Lab gives customers and partners the opportunity to experience and evaluate multiple warehouse automation technologies in one location.

Solutions on display include Pallet-To-Person, Tote-To-Person and Shelf-to-Person systems, alongside humanoid robotics and logistics software. Visitors can also experience technologies including the Gino 1 Humanoid robot, RoboShuttle Hyper and integrated Robot Arm Picking Station, together with Geekplus Brain support., designed for long-horizon, complex physical tasks, demonstrating how AI-powered agents and robotics can support real warehouse operations.

"Opening the Geekplus Innovation Lab in Düsseldorf marks a defining step in bringing AI-driven warehouse robotics closer to the European customers who will shape the next era," said Hong Yu, Head of EMEA, Geekplus Europe.

The Düsseldorf facility will also act as a testing environment for future technologies, allowing customers to assess solutions before wider deployment.

"Our European customers don't need more promises; they need clarity, confidence and measurable outcomes. The Geekplus Innovation Lab gives teams a place to validate AI-driven robotics end-to-end and move faster from evaluation to rollout," said Rinus Geurts, Sales Director, Western Europe, Geekplus.

The opening reflects Geekplus' broader commitment to expanding its European presence and supporting businesses as they adopt increasingly intelligent and flexible warehouse automation.

Anera, CMC Packaging Automation and KEMARO are the official Main Sponsors of the event.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies, developing innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 950 global industry leaders use Geekplus solutions to realise flexible, reliable and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

Hopscotch System Europe:
Anne-Gaëlle Le Bihan
aglebihan@hopscotch.one
+35315569725

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekplus-opens-first-european-innovation-lab-in-dusseldorf-to-advance-ai-powered-warehouse-robotics-302882190.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.