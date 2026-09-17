Enterprise Asset Management Market worth $12.55 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Enterprise Asset Management Market is projected to grow from USD 7.76 billion in 2026 to USD 12.55 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Enterprise Asset Management Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Enterprise Asset Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 6.83 billion

USD 6.83 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 7.76 billion

USD 7.76 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 12.55 billion

USD 12.55 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.1%

Enterprise Asset Management Market Trends & Insights:

The rise in predictive maintenance applications is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the Enterprise Asset Management Market, facilitated by advancements in IoT technologies and sophisticated data analytics.

By application, the maintenance management segment is expected to record at the fastest rate of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Linear assets are expected to record the fastest growth rate of 10.8% of the global Enterprise Asset Management Market during the forecast period.

By deployment type, cloud is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, 14.3% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing market for enterprise asset management solutions and services, driven by rapid industrial digitalization, expanding connected asset networks, and increasing adoption of predictive maintenance requiring scalable, intelligent asset management platforms.

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Globally, the Enterprise Asset Management Market is strengthening as manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation, healthcare, infrastructure, and other asset-intensive industries accelerate digital transformation to improve asset reliability, maintenance efficiency, and operational performance. Organizations are increasingly adopting scalable cloud-based EAM software and unified asset management platforms to replace fragmented and legacy maintenance systems with connected digital asset operations. EAM platforms support asset lifecycle management, work order management, preventive maintenance, predictive maintenance, inspections, MRO inventory, asset tracking, compliance, and asset performance management while enabling organizations to establish centralized visibility across distributed assets and facilities. Growing adoption of industrial IoT, connected equipment, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics is accelerating demand for condition-based monitoring, AI-powered maintenance insights, workflow automation, and data-driven asset optimization. For example, IBM expanded its Maximo Application Suite with AI-driven reliability, maintenance, field execution, safety, and operational workflows in June 2026, while IFS Cloud 26R1 introduced enhancements covering maintenance materials, safety authorizations, service contracts, and reliability-focused capabilities in May 2026. As industrial digitalization expands globally, secure, scalable, and intelligent EAM software is becoming a foundational component of modern asset lifecycle management and connected industrial operations.

Based on the application, the operations management segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the operations management segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for EAM software that connects asset operations, maintenance execution, workforce activities, work management, and operational decision-making. Asset-intensive organizations are increasingly using EAM platforms to coordinate work orders, maintenance activities, inspections, asset schedules, resource requirements, and operational performance through centralized digital workflows. In March 2026, ServiceNow enhanced its Enterprise Asset Management platform with unified work order plans that allow organizations to structure, assign, schedule, and track complex maintenance operations across multiple assets, asset groups, or locations, while its Asset Operations view supports shipments, requests, move orders, and asset onboarding workflows. Oracle Fusion Cloud Maintenance similarly integrates maintenance data with real-time asset, workforce, and supply chain information to support maintenance execution and operational decision-making. These developments demonstrate the increasing role of EAM in coordinating day-to-day asset operations, maintenance workflows, resource utilization, and asset performance, strengthening the position of operations management within the EAM application landscape. Emerging EAM vendors can enhance their market presence by developing AI-powered operational workflows, predictive and condition-based maintenance capabilities, mobile work management, real-time asset monitoring, intelligent workforce scheduling, and seamless integration with ERP, IoT, field service, and supply chain platforms, while offering scalable cloud-native architectures, industry-specific functionality, open APIs, and flexible deployment models to differentiate their solutions and address the evolving operational requirements of asset-intensive organizations.

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Based on asset class, linear assets are expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on asset class, linear assets are expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need to manage geographically dispersed infrastructure such as pipelines, roads, railways, power transmission lines, and utility networks throughout their asset lifecycle. Linear asset management requires specialized capabilities for location-based asset tracking, dynamic segmentation, inspection, condition monitoring, maintenance planning, work order management, and field service execution, creating strong demand for EAM software tailored to infrastructure-intensive operations. SAP's current enterprise asset management capabilities support linear assets across roads, rails, pipelines, and electricity transmission lines, with functionality for maintenance planning and scheduling, asset infrastructure management, and operational availability. SAP's 2025 EAM environment also integrates linear asset management with maintenance orders, inspections, and asset condition management. Oracle Utilities Work and Asset Cloud similarly supports linear, fixed, mobile, and sensor-based assets while integrating EAM with work management, GIS, field service, and automated preventive and predictive maintenance. As utilities, transportation networks, energy infrastructure, and public infrastructure become increasingly connected and geographically distributed, emerging EAM vendors can strengthen their market presence by developing GIS-integrated linear asset management, AI-powered condition monitoring, location-based inspections, dynamic segmentation, mobile field workflows, predictive maintenance, and real-time infrastructure visibility, while offering specialized solutions for pipelines, railways, roads, power networks, and other critical linear infrastructure.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by the region's rapid expansion of manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, mining, infrastructure, and other asset-intensive operations, creating a large and increasingly diverse addressable base for EAM software. The region is particularly attractive as organizations modernize aging industrial assets, establish smart manufacturing environments, expand connected infrastructure, and shift maintenance operations from reactive practices toward predictive, condition-based, and data-driven models. EAM vendors are responding by offering cloud-native platforms, embedded Industrial AI, mobile maintenance, asset performance management, predictive analytics, and integration with ERP, IoT, field service, and operational systems. IFS, for example, positions IFS Cloud EAM around AI-powered asset lifecycle management, dynamic maintenance planning, anomaly detection, and real-time operational visibility, while SAP combines EAM with enterprise processes and AI-enabled asset performance capabilities. The region also provides vendors with opportunities to address highly specialized requirements across manufacturing, utilities, mining, transportation, and infrastructure through localized workflows and industry-specific solutions. To strengthen their presence, emerging EAM vendors should prioritize regional implementation partnerships, localized cloud deployments, mobile-first maintenance applications, multilingual interfaces, affordable modular offerings, AI-powered predictive maintenance, IoT and GIS integration, and industry-specific solutions that enable faster deployment and measurable improvements in asset reliability, maintenance productivity, and operational efficiency.

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Top Companies in Enterprise Asset Management Market:

The Top Companies in Enterprise Asset Management Market are IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Octave Intelligence (Ireland), IFS (Sweden), Aptean (US), Trimble (US), ServiceNow (US), Hitachi Energy (Switzerland), Ramco Systems (India).

Enterprise Asset Management Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The Enterprise Asset Management Market is attracting investment as vendors expand cloud-based EAM software, computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), predictive maintenance, asset performance management, mobile workforce management, and AI-driven asset optimization capabilities. Funding activity among specialized EAM and maintenance management providers demonstrates continued investor interest in software that modernizes asset-intensive operations. Limble CMMS has raised USD 94.4 million across three funding rounds, while AspenTech has raised USD 100 million across three rounds, supporting expansion of asset performance, industrial software, and maintenance capabilities. Accruent has raised USD 69.3 million across six rounds from investors including GGV Capital, Sierra Ventures, and Pequot Capital Management, while UpKeep has raised USD 48.7 million across four rounds to support its cloud-based maintenance and asset management platform. KloudGin has raised USD 8.2 million in one Series A round, supporting its EAM and field service management capabilities. These funding activities indicate continued capital availability for vendors developing cloud-native EAM, mobile maintenance, predictive analytics, and connected asset management solutions.

Revenue Shift Context

The Enterprise Asset Management Market is increasingly shifting toward integrated, cloud-based, and AI-enabled asset management capabilities, with spending expanding beyond conventional maintenance management toward predictive maintenance, asset performance management, industrial IoT, mobile workforce management, and advanced analytics. Revenue is increasingly moving toward subscription-based EAM software and integrated platforms that connect asset data, maintenance workflows, field operations, and enterprise systems. Organizations are prioritizing scalable EAM solutions that improve asset reliability, maintenance scheduling, work order management, asset lifecycle visibility, and operational efficiency across distributed and asset-intensive environments. The expansion of connected assets and real-time operational data is strengthening demand for condition-based and predictive maintenance, while AI-driven insights and workflow automation are creating opportunities for improved maintenance planning, failure prevention, and asset optimization.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the Enterprise Asset Management Market are increasingly focused on strengthening industrial asset management, AI, maintenance, and operational capabilities. In March 2026, IFS acquired SoftCom, expanding its platform across asset management, warehouse execution, inventory, robotics, and supply chain operations. In June 2025, IFS acquired Teblo, adding Industrial AI workforce capabilities for autonomous workflows and real-time operational decision-making. In October 2024, IBM acquired Prescinto, strengthening Maximo's renewable energy asset management capabilities across solar, wind, and battery storage assets.

ENTERPRISE ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, 2024-2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March

2026 Acquisition IFS (Sweden) Softeon

(US) IFS completed its acquisition of Softeon,

combining Industrial AI and asset-intensive

enterprise capabilities with warehouse

management software. The integration

expanded IFS' platform across warehouse

execution, inventory optimization, robotics

orchestration, and supply chain operations,

complementing EAM capabilities by connecting

asset-intensive organizations' maintenance,

inventory, warehouse, and operational

processes within a broader technology

environment. June 2025 Acquisition IFS (Sweden) TheLoops

(US) IFS acquired TheLoops to launch the Industrial

AI workforce, the first AI agent platform built

for mission-critical industrial operations. This

platform integrates autonomous AI agents into

enterprise workflows, enabling real-time

decision-making, operational execution,

and collaboration alongside humans while ensuring

security and compliance. The acquisition marks

a shift from software that tracks work to

software that actively performs and optimizes it. October

2024 Acquisition IBM (US) Prescinto

(India) IBM acquired Prescinto, a Bangalore-based

SaaS provider specializing in renewable energy

asset management. The move integrates

Prescinto's AI- and ML-powered software into

the IBM Maximo Application suite,

strengthening IBM's capabilities in managing

solar, wind, and battery storage assets. This

acquisition supports IBM's strategy to expand

expertise in energy and utilities and improve

near-real-time monitoring, performance

optimization, and sustainability for clients

across industries.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top 5 players collectively account for a share of 41.2% of the global Enterprise Asset Management Market, indicating a competitive market structure with several established vendors competing across enterprise asset management software, asset performance management, maintenance management, and industrial asset management. The top 10 key players, contributing around 53.2% of the total market share, are IBM, IFS, SAP, Hitachi Energy, ServiceNow, Octave Intelligence, Siemens, Trimble, Oracle, and CGI. The presence of established enterprise technology providers such as IBM, SAP, ServiceNow, Siemens, Oracle, and CGI, alongside specialized EAM and industrial asset management providers such as IFS, Hitachi Energy, Octave Intelligence, and Trimble, reflects the broad competitive scope of the market and leaves opportunities for continued differentiation, partnerships, and consolidation.

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