Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Dormy Corporation AB, company registration number 559133-1367, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements.

Provided that Dormy Corporation AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met, first day of trading is expected to be September 24, 2026



The company has 15,000,000 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name: DORMY Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 15,000,000 ISIN code: SE0030285XXX Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 542638 Company Registration Number: 559133-1367 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK



Classification

Code Name 40 Consumer Discretionary 4040 Retail

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 24, 2026, up and including September 25, 2026, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 46 in the prospectus.



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 46852800399.