Edible Garden AG Incorporated: Edible Garden Promotes David Ross to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated ("Edible Garden" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired mission and Farm-to-Formula platform, today announced the promotion of David Ross to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Mr. Ross was appointed Vice President of Sales and Marketing in June 2023 after previously serving as the Company's Director of Sales and Marketing. During his tenure, he has played a key role in growing Edible Garden's fresh produce business, strengthening relationships with major retailers, expanding customer programs, and broadening the Company's retail presence.

Building on that success, Mr. Ross has also helped lay the commercial foundation for Edible Garden's Farm-to-Formula® strategy and planned expansion into clean-label ready-to-drink ("RTD") nutrition products. Edible Garden is developing its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, as a dedicated clean-nutrition RTD manufacturing hub. In his expanded role, Mr. Ross will continue to lead sales and marketing while taking on greater responsibility for retailer engagement, product positioning and commercialization of products expected to be manufactured in Iowa.

"Dave has been a driving force behind the growth of our core herb business and has consistently demonstrated an ability to translate strong retailer relationships into meaningful commercial opportunities," said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. "His promotion recognizes those accomplishments as well as the important role he is playing in helping us build the commercial foundation for our next phase of growth. As we advance our Farm-to-Formula® strategy and expand our capabilities in Iowa, we believe Dave's understanding of our customers, categories and consumers will be invaluable in helping us identify opportunities and bring new products to market that are aligned with real retailer and consumer demand."

"I am honored to take on this expanded role and excited about the opportunities ahead," said Mr. Ross. "I look forward to building on the momentum in our fresh produce business while working with our team and retail partners to bring our Farm-to-Formula® strategy to market through compelling clean-label products that meet the evolving needs of retailers and consumers."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way and Vitamin Whey-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "expand," "extend," "transform," "strategy," "advance," "create," "initiative," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to expand and strengthen its operations, the development of the Company's ready-to-drink manufacturing facility in Webster City, Iowa, and the Company's Farm-to-Formula® strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section and other sections of the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com