Change Agents Corp.: Change Agents Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change Agents Corporation (Nasdaq: CHGA) ("Change Agents" or the "Company"), a developer of agentic artificial intelligence ("AI") software solutions advancing into AI-enabled autonomous air surveillance and air defense counter-unmanned aerial systems ("C-UAS") technologies, today announced that it had received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on September 15, 2026 informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

As previously disclosed, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on April 15, 2026 that its common shares had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq has now determined that the closing bid price of the Company's common stock was at or above $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days from August 31, 2026 to September 14, 2026. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and Nasdaq has advised the Company that the matter has been closed.

"We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, which represents an important step as we continue executing on the transformation of Change Agents," said Michael Mathews, Director of Change Agents Corporation. "Over the past several months, we have taken meaningful steps to advance our strategy across both agentic AI software and AI-enabled autonomous defense technologies. With Phase 2 development of our Catch-Up platform now complete and beta testing ongoing, alongside the continued expansion of our autonomous air defense and counter-UAS initiatives, we believe we are building a stronger foundation to pursue multiple high-growth market opportunities and create long-term value for our shareholders."

About Change Agents Corporation

Change Agents Corporation (Nasdaq: CHGA) is a developer of agentic artificial intelligence software solutions. The Company is expanding its strategy into AI-enabled autonomous air defense and counter-UAS technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Autonomous Air Defense LLC. Change Agents is evaluating technologies, strategic partnerships and acquisition opportunities intended to position the Company in markets where artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and advanced defense technologies converge. The Company's current portfolio includes Beacon, an AI Search Optimization platform, and Catch-Up, an autonomous AI-powered content creation platform. Through its scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, Change Agents is focused on delivering innovative AI solutions that create measurable customer value while generating recurring subscription revenue and long-term shareholder returns. The Company is seeking to expand into various high growth sectors that are expected to benefit from artificial intelligence.

Change Agents is also distributing the KetoAir breathalyzer device a non-invasive consumer breathalyzer that measures ketosis levels and is sold in North America, which is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device.

For more information about Change Agents Corp, please visit www.changeagentscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "should", "may", and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, the formation and anticipated activities of Autonomous Air Defense LLC, the evaluation of potential acquisitions, strategic investments and partnerships, the size and growth of the counter-UAS market, and future business plans. Market data cited herein is derived from third-party sources that the Company believes to be reliable but has not independently verified. The Company has no operating history in the defense sector, and there can be no assurance that it will complete any transaction, develop or acquire any counter-UAS technology, or generate any revenue from this initiative. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the SEC, accessible through the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

Contact Information:

Change Agents Corp.

ir@changeagentscorp.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

CHGA@crescendo-ir.com