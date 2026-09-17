Infinx Healthcare: Infinx Earns No. 1 Ranking for Provider-Side Prior Authorization Automation and PAIR Readiness

Black Book Research's 2026 hospital RCM rankings place Infinx first in a client-rated category focused on prior authorization automation

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Infinx, a provider of healthcare revenue cycle solutions, earned the No. 1 ranking for Provider-Side Prior Authorization Automation and PAIR Readiness in Black Book Research's 2026 hospital and health-system revenue cycle management rankings.

Black Book announced the results June 8 as part of its 2026 State of Health & Hospital Systems Revenue Cycle Management Technology & Services research. According to Black Book's public announcement, the research profiled 420 vendors across 49 ranked revenue cycle categories and incorporated input from more than 1,300 validated provider-side participants.

Infinx ranked first specifically in the Provider-Side Prior Authorization Automation and PAIR Readiness category. Becker's Hospital Review also identified Infinx as the category leader in its coverage of Black Book's 2026 hospital RCM rankings.

The recognition reflects the scale and breadth at which Infinx applies automation to prior authorization. Through Patient Access Plus, Infinx processes more than 6 million prior authorization requests annually and supports providers across more than 1,400 health plans. The solution supports prior authorization across a range of specialties and care settings, including imaging, surgery, rehabilitation, cardiopulmonary services, sleep medicine and bariatrics, where payer requirements, clinical documentation and authorization pathways can vary significantly.

"Prior authorization remains one of the most administratively complex points in the patient journey, and automation has to work within that complexity," said Chief Product Officer, Navaneeth Nair. "Not every specialty, payer, procedure or case follows the same path. Our approach is to automate the administrative work that can move reliably through technology while quickly identifying when additional information or human intervention is required. Earning the No. 1 ranking based on provider experience is meaningful because it reflects how that approach is working in real healthcare environments."

The prior authorization landscape continues to evolve, with payers reducing some authorization requirements, health technology platforms embedding more electronic capabilities into provider workflows, and federal interoperability requirements accelerating electronic exchange. Infinx is designed to adapt across that changing environment, connecting with available electronic pathways while continuing to manage payer variation, clinical requirements and exceptions that require additional intervention.

Under the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule, CMS-0057-F, certain operational requirements for impacted payers began taking effect in 2026, while Prior Authorization API requirements generally begin January 1, 2027.

For healthcare providers, that transition increases the importance of prior authorization technology that can take advantage of growing electronic connectivity while continuing to manage payer variation and exceptions that cannot be fully automated. Infinx combines automation with payer connectivity, operational visibility and specialist support to help providers adapt as the authorization environment evolves.

The Black Book ranking also comes as Infinx continues expanding its work with hospitals and health systems, building on existing health-system relationships and a growing focus on complex acute-care revenue cycle operations. In hospital environments, where prior authorization can cross scheduling, patient access, clinical documentation and revenue cycle teams, the ability to automate administrative work while maintaining oversight of exceptions can help reduce friction before care is delivered.

The recognition builds on Infinx's continued investment in prior authorization automation and patient access technology as providers prepare for a more connected authorization environment.

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx delivers technology-led patient access and revenue cycle outcomes for healthcare providers through agentic AI solutions, outsourced operations, and revenue integrity consulting. The company helps improve revenue realization, operational efficiency, and cash acceleration across healthcare administrative workflows. Backed by KKR and Norwest, Infinx is trusted by more than 900 provider organizations across the United States. For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

Media Contact

Infinx media contact:

Stuart Newsome

Infinx

stuart.newsome@infinx.com

SOURCE: Infinx Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/infinx-earns-no.-1-ranking-for-provider-side-prior-authorization-auto-1222761