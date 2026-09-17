Nasdaq, Inc.: Delisting of Securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock and Warrants of Abpro Holdings, Inc. Abpro Holdings, Inc's Class A Common Stock and Warrants were suspended on February 23, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of CIMG Inc. CIMG Inc.'s common stock was suspended on March 6, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares of MDJM LTD. MDJM LTD's Class A Ordinary Shares were suspended on March 20, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares of Davis Commodities Limited. Davis Commodities Limited's Class A Ordinary Shares were suspended on March 25, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.'s ordinary shares were suspended on May 1, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on May 5, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Aditxt, Inc. Aditxt, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on June 25, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Semilux International Ltd. Semilux International Ltd.'s ordinary shares were suspended on June 8, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares of Pitanium Limited. Pitanium Limited's Class A Ordinary Shares were suspended on July 16, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Smart Powerr Corp. Smart Powerr Corp.'s common stock was suspended on July 21, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of SPAR Group, Inc. SPAR Group, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on July 23, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Nuvve Holding Corp. Nuvve Holding Corp.'s common stock was suspended on July 24, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock of Vestand Inc. Vestand Inc.'s Class A Common Stock was suspended on July 27, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Empro Group Inc. Empro Group Inc.'s ordinary shares was suspended on July 27, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation. Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation's securities were suspended on August 3, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Nusatrip Incorporated. Nusatrip Incorporated's common stock was suspended on August 12, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of FAST TRACK GROUP. FAST TRACK GROUP's ordinary shares were suspended on August 18, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.