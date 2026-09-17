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WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 15:35
77,30 Euro
-0,13 % -0,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,4078,7017:02
78,5078,7017:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
19 Leser
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Nasdaq, Inc.: Delisting of Securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock and Warrants of Abpro Holdings, Inc. Abpro Holdings, Inc's Class A Common Stock and Warrants were suspended on February 23, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of CIMG Inc. CIMG Inc.'s common stock was suspended on March 6, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares of MDJM LTD. MDJM LTD's Class A Ordinary Shares were suspended on March 20, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares of Davis Commodities Limited. Davis Commodities Limited's Class A Ordinary Shares were suspended on March 25, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.'s ordinary shares were suspended on May 1, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on May 5, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Aditxt, Inc. Aditxt, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on June 25, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Semilux International Ltd. Semilux International Ltd.'s ordinary shares were suspended on June 8, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Ordinary Shares of Pitanium Limited. Pitanium Limited's Class A Ordinary Shares were suspended on July 16, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Smart Powerr Corp. Smart Powerr Corp.'s common stock was suspended on July 21, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of SPAR Group, Inc. SPAR Group, Inc.'s common stock was suspended on July 23, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Nuvve Holding Corp. Nuvve Holding Corp.'s common stock was suspended on July 24, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock of Vestand Inc. Vestand Inc.'s Class A Common Stock was suspended on July 27, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Empro Group Inc. Empro Group Inc.'s ordinary shares was suspended on July 27, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation. Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation's securities were suspended on August 3, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Nusatrip Incorporated. Nusatrip Incorporated's common stock was suspended on August 12, 2026 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of FAST TRACK GROUP. FAST TRACK GROUP's ordinary shares were suspended on August 18, 2026 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.