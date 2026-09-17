Silynxcom Ltd.: Silynxcom Receives Two Consecutive Orders Totaling Approximately $400,000 from a Leading Global Defense Company

Orders for CLARUS In-Ear Headset systems designated for a European army reflect continued demand from European defense customers

Netanya, Israel, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. ( NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, today announced that it has received two consecutive purchase orders totaling approximately $400,000 from a leading global defense company, for its CLARUS In-Ear Headset system family of products. The systems are designated for a European army.

"We believe these two consecutive orders reflect both the strength of our relationship with a leading global defense company and the growing recognition among European defense forces of Silynxcom's ability to deliver reliable, mission-critical communication solutions that enhance operational effectiveness and soldier safety," said Nir Klein, Silynxcom's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud that our systems continue to be deployed by European armed forces, and we view these orders as a further step in our expanding presence across European markets. Our in-ear platform is increasingly being evaluated by military and defense organizations globally, as customers seek combat-proven communication solutions."

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's In-Ear Headsets are used in combat, riot control, demonstrations and weapons training courses, and integrate seamlessly with professional-grade ruggedized radios used by military and law enforcement units worldwide. The sleek, lightweight In-Ear Headsets fit tightly into protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly while protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, and include active sound protection that eliminates unsafe sounds while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving users 360° situational awareness, including acoustic drone detection for operators in modern combat arenas.

For additional information about the Company please visit: https://silynxcom.com

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that these orders reflect the strength of its relationship with a leading global defense company and growing recognition of Silynxcom's communication solutions among European defense forces; its anticipated expansion across European markets; and the expected continued global adoption of its in-ear platform. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2026, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.