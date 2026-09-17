U.S. Metal News: Copper Hit a Record High as Chile Posts Its Weakest Output in 19 Years

US Metal News News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London Metal Exchange three-month copper touched an intraday all-time high of $14,694 per tonne on September 8, 2026, surpassing the previous record of $14,527.50 set in January. The metal has come a long way in eight months, and the reason is not a demand surprise. Chile, the world's dominant producer, reported its weakest second-quarter output in at least 19 years and has now cut its full-year production forecast for a second consecutive quarter, projecting a 2.6% annual decline. Morgan Stanley, which began 2026 expecting mine supply to expand, now projects global copper mine production remaining broadly flat or edging lower, which would mark the first annual decline since 2017. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Salazar Resources Limited (OTCQB: SRLZF) (TSXV: SRL) (FSE: CCG), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM), and Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE: ERO).

A supply shortfall of this kind cannot be answered quickly, and that is the part of the story worth sitting with. The lead time from discovery to production on a large copper project is routinely measured in a decade or more, and the deposits being found now are deeper, lower grade and more often in jurisdictions that add permitting and political complexity. The response to a record price is not more metal next year. It is more exploration spending, and a scramble for the projects that are already defined.

That scramble has a financing problem attached. Building a copper mine is a billion-dollar undertaking, and the junior exploration companies that hold many of the undeveloped deposits cannot fund one. The conventional outcome is dilution: repeated equity raises through the development cycle until the original shareholders own a fraction of what they started with, or an outright sale of the asset at a discount to what it becomes.

The structures built to get around that problem have become one of the more interesting parts of the sector. Royalty and streaming arrangements sell forward a slice of production for capital today. Earn-in agreements trade equity in a project for exploration spending. And carried interests, the least discussed of the three, leave a junior holding a minority stake in a project that somebody else funds through to production. Each transfers a different risk to a different party, and each caps a different part of the upside.

The trade-off in a carried interest is specific. The holder is insulated from construction capital and from the dilution that funding it would cause, and in exchange gives up control of the schedule, the budget and the commissioning date. It is an attractive structure in a rising copper market and an uncomfortable one when a project slips, because the company carrying the interest has no lever to pull.

A 25% Carried Interest in an Ecuadorian Polymetallic Project, Funded by the Operator

A 25% carried interest in the Curipamba El Domo project in the Bolívar and Los Ríos provinces of Ecuador, with Silvercorp Metals holding the remaining 75% and acting as both operator and funder.

A technical report prepared for both parties by SRK Consulting China Ltd., with an effective date of December 31, 2025 and issued May 31, 2026.

Qualified Persons named in that report are Yanfang Zhao, MAIG, for the mineral resource estimate and Falong Hu, FAusIMM, for the mineral reserve estimate.

A wholly owned exploration portfolio alongside it comprising the Monja, Santiago, Pijilí, El Tigre and Tarqui-Quimi properties.

Operator dependence is the defining risk, because Salazar does not control the schedule, the budget or the commissioning date at El Domo.

Salazar Resources Limited (OTCQB: SRLZF) (TSXV: SRL) (FSE: CCG) is a Vancouver-headquartered company with Ecuadorian assets, built around a structure that is unusual for a company of its size. Its principal interest is a 25% carried interest in the Curipamba El Domo polymetallic project, where Silvercorp Metals holds 75% and acts as operator and funder. Salazar also holds a wholly owned exploration portfolio across Ecuador including the Monja, Santiago, Pijilí, El Tigre and Tarqui-Quimi properties.

El Domo is supported by a NI 43-101 technical report prepared by SRK Consulting China Ltd. for both Silvercorp Metals, as operator and 75% holder, and for Salazar Resources, with an effective date of December 31, 2025 and issued May 31, 2026. Salazar is a named party to that report. The Qualified Persons are Yanfang Zhao, MAIG, responsible for the mineral resource estimate, and Falong Hu, FAusIMM, responsible for the mineral reserve estimate. Readers should refer to the technical report itself, including Table 22.2, for the internal rate of return and payback figures and for the assumptions behind them.

The structural point is what makes the company worth understanding rather than any single number. A carried interest means Salazar is not writing cheques for construction. The capital required to build El Domo is being carried by the operator, which removes the financing risk that usually dominates a junior's equity story and removes the dilution that would come with it. In a copper market that has just set a record and where the supply response is slow, holding a quarter of a defined project without having to fund it is a materially different position from holding an exploration licence and a drill plan.

The cost of that position is control, and it should be stated plainly. Silvercorp sets the schedule, the budget and the commissioning date. If the operator reprioritises capital, encounters permitting or community issues, or simply moves slower than the market expects, Salazar carries the consequence without a lever to pull. Operator dependence is the lead risk in this structure, not a footnote to it, and it is the first thing an investor should weigh against the absence of funding risk.

Alongside that, the wholly owned exploration portfolio is where any independent discovery value would come from. Those properties are early-stage exploration ground. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been reported on them in this article, and most exploration projects never become mines. Ecuador has attracted meaningful exploration investment over the past decade on the strength of its geology, and it also carries the permitting, community relations and fiscal-stability risks common to the region, which apply to Salazar as they do to every operator there.

There's many other industry developments and happenings in the market this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is the largest United States listed copper producer and the most copper-levered name in the sector, which makes it the clearest read on what the current price is worth. On the Company's own management sensitivity model, each ten-cent move in the copper price is worth approximately $390 million in annual EBITDA. Its shares rose more than 7% on the day copper set its record and are up roughly 40% year to date.

Freeport also carries the reminder that operating leverage cuts both ways. The Company has an operational overhang from the September 2025 mud-rush at its flagship Grasberg mine in Indonesia, with the mine continuing to run below full capacity through the second half of 2026, and its shares gave back much of the record-day gain within 48 hours when reports cast doubt on proposed refined-copper tariffs. It is a major producer at a scale no junior approaches and is referenced as sector context rather than as a comparable.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is the growth-pipeline name in the group, with a development portfolio across Peru and Mexico that includes the Tía María, Michiquillay and Los Chancas projects. Its shares are up roughly 40% year to date and have risen substantially over the past twelve months on the strength of the copper tape.

Southern Copper is the useful counterpoint to the supply argument above. It holds one of the largest defined development pipelines in the Americas, and those projects have still taken many years to move, several of them delayed by permitting and community opposition rather than by geology or capital. A pipeline is not production, and the gap between the two is where most of the sector's supply forecasting goes wrong.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) operates copper assets across Canada, Peru and the United States and sits in the mid-tier of the sector, the tier most sensitive to the copper price because it lacks the diversification of the majors and the optionality of the juniors. Its shares fell more than 6% alongside the rest of the complex when copper retreated from its record in mid-September.

Hudbay earns its place here because it operates in the same Andean belt as the project described above and faces the same permitting, community and fiscal variables. What a mid-tier producer demonstrates is that those variables do not disappear once a company is in production; they simply move from being a development risk to an operating one.

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE: ERO) is a South American copper producer with operations in Brazil and is the closest analogue in this group to the jurisdiction and scale question a company operating in Ecuador faces. Its shares also declined more than 6% in the mid-September pullback, tracking the metal rather than any company-specific development.

The correlation is the lesson. Across the record-setting session and the pullback that followed, Freeport, Southern Copper, Hudbay, Ero and Teck all moved together in the same direction and to a broadly similar degree, regardless of individual asset quality or company strategy. Copper equities trade off the copper curve first and their own fundamentals second, which is worth remembering when a rising price makes every project in the sector look better at once.

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Article Sources:

[1] Salazar Resources Limited corporate disclosures and the NI 43-101 technical report on the Curipamba El Domo project prepared by SRK Consulting China Ltd. for Silvercorp Metals Inc. and Salazar Resources Limited, effective December 31, 2025, issued May 31, 2026.

[2] London Metal Exchange three-month copper price data, September 2026.

[3] Reported Chilean copper production figures and forecast revisions, and Morgan Stanley copper mine supply commentary, September 2026.

[4] Freeport-McMoRan Inc. management sensitivity disclosure and public market reporting on copper equities, September 2026.

[5] Public disclosures and filings of the referenced companies.

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This article is being distributed by US Metal News, which is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited ("MEL"). This distribution is being made pursuant to a prior advertising and digital-media agreement for Salazar Resources Limited under which Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("Baystreet") was paid a fee. Baystreet and Market Equities are separate companies. The owner/operator of Baystreet also serves as a director of Market Equities and receives a management fee from Market Equities for operating its business. Market Equities and Baystreet also expect to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. 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There may also be third parties who hold shares of Salazar Resources Limited and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This document is governed by the laws of Ireland. Cautionary Note Regarding the Curipamba El Domo Project and Exploration: Salazar Resources Limited holds a 25% carried interest in the Curipamba El Domo project. Silvercorp Metals Inc. holds the remaining 75% interest and is the operator and funder of the project. Salazar does not control the schedule, budget, capital allocation, permitting strategy or commissioning date at the project, and operator dependence is a principal risk to any outcome described in this article. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is a counterparty to Salazar Resources Limited and is not a peer, competitor or financial comparable of Salazar Resources Limited. The NI 43-101 technical report referenced was prepared by SRK Consulting China Ltd. for both Silvercorp Metals Inc., as operator and 75% holder, and for Salazar Resources Limited, with an effective date of December 31, 2025 and issued May 31, 2026. The Qualified Persons are Yanfang Zhao, MAIG, responsible for the mineral resource estimate, and Falong Hu, FAusIMM, responsible for the mineral reserve estimate. Readers should refer to the technical report, including Table 22.2, for internal rate of return and payback figures and for the assumptions, parameters and risk factors underlying them, and to the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Monja, Santiago, Pijilí, El Tigre and Tarqui-Quimi properties are early-stage exploration properties; no mineral resource or mineral reserve is reported on them in this article, mineral exploration is highly speculative, and most exploration projects do not result in a mine. Operations in Ecuador are subject to permitting, community relations, environmental, fiscal and political risks. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the Company's releases. Cautionary Note Regarding Market Data: Copper price levels, exchange records, Chilean production figures and forecasts, and investment bank supply projections cited in this article are drawn from third parties as of the dates stated, are subject to revision, and are not forecasts of the publisher. Copper and copper equities have been notably volatile during the period described, including a record price followed by a sharp sector-wide pullback within the same week. Past performance does not guarantee future results. References to Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Southern Copper Corporation, Hudbay Minerals Inc. and Ero Copper Corp. are provided solely as market and sector context. None of them is a peer, competitor, or financial comparable of Salazar Resources Limited. 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SOURCE U.S. Metal News