Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $12,470 million by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market is projected to reach USD 12,470 million by 2031 from USD 7,750 million in 2026, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 200 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7,750 million

USD 7,750 million 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 12,470 million

USD 12,470 million CAGR (2026-2031): 10%

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest market share (45%) in 2025.

The bioanalytical testing services accounted for the largest market share (37%).

Pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest market share of 32% in 2025.

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Market growth is driven by increasing demand for analytical testing across pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, food, and other regulated industries. Key services include raw material and finished-product testing, analytical method development and validation, bioanalytical testing, extractables and leachables, trace metals, and residual solvent testing.

The market is evolving with stricter regulatory requirements and growing demand for faster, reliable product development and quality control. Testing providers are strengthening capabilities across GMP, GLP, and ISO/IEC 17025 standards while supporting compliance with FDA, EMA, ICH, USP, and other global requirements.

Leading companies like Eurofins Scientific SE and WuXi AppTec are incorporating automation and artificial intelligence into their workflows and expanding service offerings in specialized areas like biosafety and cell & gene therapy analytics. They are also focusing on sustainability through energy-efficient lab designs and solvent-reduction protocols.

By type, the bioanalytical testing services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

Bioanalytical testing services dominated the market, supported by increasing demand for pharmacokinetic & toxicokinetic testing, immunogenicity testing, biomarker testing, and bioassays. Growing development of complex biologics and advanced therapies is further strengthening demand for these services.

By end user, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare analytical testing services market in 2025.

Pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest market share in 2025, driven by increasing outsourcing of analytical testing and the need for method validation, stability, quality control, batch-release, and impurity testing. Biopharmaceutical companies are also expected to show strong demand as biologics development expands.

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By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, supported by expanding pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D, increasing outsourcing, rising clinical trial activity, and investments in laboratory infrastructure. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key contributors to regional growth.

Key Players

Leading players in the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services companies include Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), LabCorp Holdings Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Charles River Laboratories (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Intertek Group Plc (UK), Merck KGaA (Germany), and SourceBio International Limited (UK).

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Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment and Funding Context

The healthcare analytical testing services market is witnessing steady growth, supported by rising demand for analytical testing across pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications. The market is expected to grow from USD 7,750 million in 2026 to USD 12,470 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services, rising R&D expenditure, growing investments in laboratory infrastructure, and increasing demand for GMP-compliant testing across drug development and manufacturing.

Revenue Shift Context

The market is shifting toward advanced and specialized analytical testing services, driven by demand for greater accuracy, reliability, regulatory compliance, and workflow efficiency. Bioanalytical testing, method development and validation, stability testing, microbial testing, and batch-release testing represent key revenue opportunities as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies increasingly outsource testing activities. Growing applications across biologics, biosimilars, cell and gene therapies, complex drug products, and clinical development are further reshaping demand for healthcare analytical testing services.

Mergers, Collaboration, and Acquisitions

Leading players in the market are pursuing mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their technology portfolios, strengthen molecular diagnostics capabilities, accelerate innovation, and broaden their geographic presence.

HEALTHCARE ANALYTICAL TESTING SERVICES MARKET: AGREEMENTS, COLLABORATIONS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description April 2025 Acquisition Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg) SYNLAB (Germany) Eurofins completed the acquisition of SYNLAB's clinical diagnostics operations in Spain, expanding its clinical diagnostics network and strengthening capabilities in genetics and anatomical pathology testing. May 2025 Acquisition Agreement Labcorp Holdings Inc. (US) Incyte Diagnostics (US) Labcorp agreed to acquire select assets of Incyte Diagnostics' clinical and anatomic pathology testing businesses to expand clinical and oncology testing capabilities in the Pacific Northwest. September 2025 Acquisition Labcorp Holdings Inc. (US) BioReference Health (US) Labcorp completed the acquisition of select assets of BioReference Health's oncology and related clinical testing services businesses, expanding its oncology testing portfolio and laboratory capabilities across the US.

Company Revenue Share Details

The healthcare analytical testing services market is competitive, with the top five players accounting for approximately 60% of the market. Eurofins Scientific SE holds the largest share, followed by Intertek Group plc, ICON plc, IQVIA Inc., and Labcorp Holdings Inc. Together, these companies maintain strong market positions through broad analytical testing capabilities, global laboratory networks, regulatory expertise, and specialized services.

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