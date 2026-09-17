Name and ticker changes expected to take effect at market open on September 22, 2026NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProCap Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRR) (the "Company"), the first publicly traded agentic finance firm, today announced that it will change its corporate name to Silvia, Inc. and that its common stock and warrants will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbols "SVIA" and "SVIAWW," respectively, effective at market open on September 22, 2026.The change aligns the public company with Silvia, its AI agent lab focused exclusively on finance and the platform through which the Company delivers its products to independent investors."Our mission is to help independent investors make money. We are working tirelessly to build Silvia into the leading AI consumer finance product," said Anthony Pompliano, Chairman and CEO of Silvia. "More than 20,000 wealthy, self-directed investors have connected over $60 billion in assets to the platform. As we continue to scale users, assets, and revenue, we want the name of the company to match the product."Details of the name and ticker changes:• The Company's common stock, currently trading under "BRR," will begin trading under "SVIA" at market open on September 22, 2026. The Company's warrants, currently trading under "BRRWW," will begin trading under "SVIAWW" at the same time.• No action is required by stockholders or warrant holders. Outstanding stock and warrant certificates will remain valid and do not need to be exchanged. Shares and warrants held in book entry or street name will be updated automatically.• The Company's legal entity, board of directors, management team, and operations are unchanged. The name and ticker changes have no effect on the rights of stockholders or warrant holders or on any of the Company's contractual obligations.• The Company's website is expected to transition to www.silvia.com. Investor relations materials will be available at investors.silvia.com.About ProCap FinancialProCap Financial, Inc. is the first publicly traded agentic finance firm. The Company's mission is to help independent investors make money. Founded in 2025, the Company raised more than $750 million from leading investors and is traded on Nasdaq under the symbol BRR. Visit www.procapfinancial.com for more information.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected timing and effect of the name change, ticker symbol changes, CUSIP changes, and website transition, and the Company's strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the name or ticker changes are delayed or do not occur on the expected timeline. Such risks also include those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our views only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.ContactsMEDIA CONTACTpress@procapfinancial.comINVESTOR CONTACTinvestors@procapfinancial.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917432692/en/