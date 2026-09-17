Wissen Research LLC: In Vitro Diagnostics Market to Reach US$ 170.10 Bn by 2031, Growing at 7.7% CAGR: New Report by Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in vitro diagnostics market is projected to grow from USD 117.39 billion in 2026 to USD 170.10 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Growth is being driven by rising demand for early disease detection, accurate diagnosis, disease monitoring, and personalized healthcare. Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing adoption of point-of-care testing, and continued advances in molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, and clinical chemistry technologies are improving the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of diagnostic testing across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and home-care settings.

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Where Diagnostic Testing Is Heading: Molecular Platforms and Decentralized Testing

Among all IVD technology categories, molecular diagnostics stands out as the clear growth engine - projected to register the fastest CAGR of any technology segment at approximately 14.7% through 2031. PCR, next-generation sequencing, isothermal nucleic acid amplification, and other nucleic acid-based techniques are enabling detection of pathogens, genetic abnormalities, and disease biomarkers at a level of sensitivity conventional testing methods cannot match, with expanding applications across infectious disease testing, oncology, and genetic and personalized medicine.

At the same time, testing is moving out of the centralized lab and closer to the patient. Point-of-care testing and portable diagnostic platforms are enabling faster clinical decision-making in hospitals, emergency departments, and home-care settings alike, supported by continued advances in multiplex testing, laboratory automation, and digital diagnostics that let a single platform screen for multiple conditions simultaneously.

What's Fueling Growth in the In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Rising Chronic and Infectious Disease Burden: Growing global prevalence of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory infections is driving sustained demand for diagnostic testing.

Growing global prevalence of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory infections is driving sustained demand for diagnostic testing. Point-of-Care Testing Adoption: Rapid diagnostic solutions are enabling faster clinical decision-making across hospitals, laboratories, emergency settings, and home-care environments.

Rapid diagnostic solutions are enabling faster clinical decision-making across hospitals, laboratories, emergency settings, and home-care environments. Molecular and Immunodiagnostic Advances: Progress in PCR, sequencing, chemiluminescence, and fluorescence-based technologies is improving testing sensitivity, specificity, and speed.

Progress in PCR, sequencing, chemiluminescence, and fluorescence-based technologies is improving testing sensitivity, specificity, and speed. Expanding Healthcare Expenditure: Rising global healthcare spending and growth in diagnostic laboratory infrastructure are supporting broader IVD adoption.

Rising global healthcare spending and growth in diagnostic laboratory infrastructure are supporting broader IVD adoption. Personalized Healthcare and Companion Diagnostics: Increasing use of IVD technologies in biomarker analysis and companion diagnostics is expanding the category's role in precision medicine.

Increasing use of IVD technologies in biomarker analysis and companion diagnostics is expanding the category's role in precision medicine. AI Integration in Diagnostics: Growing use of artificial intelligence and digital pathology tools is improving laboratory workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy.

Challenges Facing the In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Bringing a new diagnostic test to market remains a costly and technically demanding process. High research and development costs, stringent regulatory requirements, and complex reimbursement pathways continue to slow product launches, while maintaining consistent accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity across large-scale manufacturing adds further technical complexity. The shift toward digital and connected diagnostics is also raising data management and cybersecurity considerations for laboratories and healthcare providers, and the field continues to face a shortage of specialized technical expertise needed to run advanced molecular and automated testing platforms.

Recent Strategic Developments in the In Vitro Diagnostics Market

In July 2026, Siemens Healthineers launched a new core-lab capillary testing menu on its Atellica CH, IM, and CI analyzers following CE marking for 24 capillary blood testing claims, expanding the Atellica portfolio to include metabolic, lipid, thyroid, Vitamin D, and HbA1c testing using capillary samples.

In June 2026, Danaher Corporation completed its acquisition of Masimo Corporation's non-invasive patient monitoring business for approximately $9.9 billion, adding advanced sensor technology and AI-enabled patient monitoring capabilities to Danaher's Diagnostics segment.

In May 2026, Roche entered into a definitive agreement to acquire PathAI, a company specializing in AI-powered digital pathology, aimed at strengthening Roche's digital pathology capabilities and advancing AI-enabled companion diagnostics and biomarker discovery.

These moves point to an industry where large diagnostics companies are increasingly acquiring AI and digital pathology capabilities rather than building them from scratch, while also expanding core testing menus to capture recurring reagent and consumable demand.

Key Insights from In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis

Reagents and kits held the largest revenue share by product in 2025, at approximately 70%, reflecting their role as a recurring, consumable component of every diagnostic test performed.

held the largest revenue share by product in 2025, at approximately 70%, reflecting their role as a recurring, consumable component of every diagnostic test performed. Molecular diagnostics is projected to register the highest CAGR by technology through 2031, at approximately 14.7%, driven by expanding use in infectious disease testing, oncology, and genetic testing.

is projected to register the highest CAGR by technology through 2031, at approximately 14.7%, driven by expanding use in infectious disease testing, oncology, and genetic testing. Infectious disease testing accounted for the largest application share in 2025, supported by the continued global burden of infectious disease and rising demand for rapid, accurate diagnosis.

testing accounted for the largest application share in 2025, supported by the continued global burden of infectious disease and rising demand for rapid, accurate diagnosis. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, at approximately 39%, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major IVD companies including Danaher, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Hologic.

held the largest regional share in 2025, at approximately 39%, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major IVD companies including Danaher, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Hologic. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by expanding diagnostic infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology investment across China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Key Players in the In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Leading companies in the in vitro diagnostics market are focused on product innovation, advanced diagnostic technologies, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence.

Company Key Focus Area Danaher Corporation (US) Diagnostics instruments and AI-enabled patient monitoring F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Diagnostic testing and digital pathology Abbott (US) Broad IVD instrument and reagent portfolio Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) Clinical chemistry and immunoassay platforms Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Molecular diagnostics and laboratory instruments Illumina, Inc. (US) Genomic sequencing technologies Hologic, Inc. (US) Molecular diagnostics and women's health testing Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) Clinical diagnostics and life science research tools bioMérieux (France) Microbiology and infectious disease diagnostics Sysmex Corporation (Japan) Hematology and clinical laboratory instruments Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) Diagnostic instruments and specimen management QIAGEN (Netherlands) Molecular diagnostics and sample technologies



Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

North America leads the in vitro diagnostics market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnostic testing volumes, substantial healthcare expenditure, and a concentration of leading IVD manufacturers. Strong adoption of molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and laboratory automation, combined with continued investment in innovative diagnostic technologies, reinforces the region's leading position.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by expanding diagnostic infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries across China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Increasing disease burden, rising diagnostic testing volumes, and expanding healthcare access are expected to further strengthen regional demand for advanced IVD solutions.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage, with growth supported by expanding diagnostic laboratory infrastructure and rising adoption of point-of-care testing.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global in vitro diagnostics market is segmented across product, test type, technology, therapeutic area, end-user, and region:

By Product: Instruments Reagents & Kits Software

By Test Type: Diagnostic Laboratory Testing Point-of-Care Testing

By Technology: Clinical Chemistry (Metabolic, Electrolyte, Liver, Lipid, Renal Panels, and Others) Immunoassay (ELISA, Chemiluminescence, Fluorescence Immunoassay, Rapid Tests, ELISPOT, and Others) Molecular Diagnostics (PCR, Sequencing, In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification, Chips and Microarrays, Mass Spectrometry, and Others) Hematology Microbiology Coagulation Others

By Therapeutic Area: Infectious Disease Cardiology Diabetes Oncology Nephrology Autoimmune Disease Drug Testing Others

By End-User: Diagnostic Laboratory Hospital Home Care Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the in vitro diagnostics market?

A: The global in vitro diagnostics market is estimated at USD 117.39 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 170.10 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the in vitro diagnostics market?

A: The in vitro diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: Which product segment holds the largest share of the in vitro diagnostics market?

A: Reagents and kits held the largest share by product in 2025, at approximately 70%, driven by their role as a recurring, consumable component of every diagnostic test performed.

Q: Which technology segment is growing fastest in the in vitro diagnostics market?

A: Molecular diagnostics is projected to register the highest CAGR by technology through 2031, at approximately 14.7%, driven by expanding use in infectious disease testing, oncology, and genetic testing.

Q: Which region leads the in vitro diagnostics market?

A: North America held the largest share of the in vitro diagnostics market in 2025, at approximately 39%, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region through 2031.

Q: Who are the top players in the in vitro diagnostics market?

A: The top players in the in vitro diagnostics market include Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

As molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing, and AI-enabled digital pathology continue to reshape how diseases are detected and monitored, in vitro diagnostics remains a foundational pillar of modern healthcare delivery. For manufacturers and laboratories, the path forward lies in continued investment in testing accuracy, automation, and decentralized diagnostic access.

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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