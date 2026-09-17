Club Hawaii @ Bahrain Surf Park Marks Major Construction Milestone as Lagoon Filling Reaches Completion

MANAMA, Bahrain, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Hawaii @ Bahrain Surf Park, a first-of-its-kind surf and leisure destination at Bilaj Al Jazayer, has reached a major construction milestone with the filling of the lagoon now completed, ahead of its opening this year.

Set to become a distinctive addition to the Kingdom's leisure, wellness and tourism portfolio, Club Hawaii @ Bahrain Surf Park will introduce an immersive experience built around world-class surfing, family leisure, dining, retail, events and social spaces. The project will bring the MENA region's best in class surf park powered by Wavegarden Cove technology to the Kingdom, while contributing to the wider transformation of Bilaj Al Jazayer as one of Bahrain's most dynamic coastal destinations.

The milestone marks the point at which the 52,000 square metre destination begins to reveal its full scale. Once operational, the surf park will generate up to 1,000 waves per hour, accommodating nearly 90 surfers per hour for sessions designed for first-time learners as well as experienced riders. Beyond the lagoon, the venue will feature the Club Hawaii Surf Academy, along with pools, cabanas, dining venues, retail offerings, event spaces, and family-friendly attractions that deliver a vibrant year-round leisure environment for residents and visitors.

"Seeing the lagoon come to life is an exciting moment for everyone involved in the project," said Victoria Williams, General Manager of Club Hawaii @ Bahrain Surf Park. "This milestone represents years of planning, design, and construction coming together, and brings us closer to welcoming the community to a destination built around wellbeing and connection. Club Hawaii @ Bahrain Surf Park has been shaped to make the energy of surfing accessible, while offering a truly unique leisure experience for anyone looking to have fun by the water."

Club Hawaii @ Bahrain Surf Park will form the first leisure and entertainment offering within the wider Bilaj Al Jazayer development, a 1.3 million square metre project along the Kingdom's southwest coast led by Edamah, the real estate arm of Mumtalakat Holding Company, in collaboration with GFH Financial Group. By expanding Bahrain's tourism proposition with an inclusive, active and experience-led destination, the surf park signifies the country's continued focus on diversifying its visitor attractions and creating new spaces for recreation and community engagement.

As the construction works progress, Club Hawaii @ Bahrain Surf Park will continue to share key highlights and behind-the-scenes updates ahead of its opening this year.

To receive the latest news, progress updates and announcements from Club Hawaii @ Bahrain Surf Park, please join the mailing list at www.bahrainsurfpark.com/join/.

About Club Hawaii @ Bahrain Surf Park

Club Hawaii @ Bahrain Surf Park is a world-class active leisure destination under development at Bilaj Al Jazayer. Built around a freshwater surf lagoon powered by Wavegarden Cove technology, the destination will offer surf experiences, lessons, hospitality, retail, family attractions, and lifestyle experiences designed around the brand promise of Waves for All.

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