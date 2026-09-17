Montlick Injury Attorneys Announces Partnerships with Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United

Three organizations unite to celebrate Atlanta, engage its fans, and champion the comebacks that move our city forward.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Montlick Injury Attorneys, one of the most recognizable personal injury law firms in Atlanta, today announced a new partnership with the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, fusing three organizations around a shared commitment to excellence, community, and the city they all call home.

Montlick is now an Official Partner of the Atlanta Falcons, and an Official Partner of Atlanta United.

The partnerships represent far more than a new presence on game day. They bring together organizations that understand Atlanta's ability to connect people from every neighborhood, generation, culture and walk of life. They also create a platform to celebrate the city's resilience, serve its communities and recognize the personal comebacks taking place every day outside the stadium.

"We built our firm here, and we have had the privilege of growing alongside this city since we were founded here in 1984," said Nikki Montlick, President, Montlick Injury Attorneys. "The people of Atlanta made our story possible. These partnerships are an opportunity to thank them, engage with them in entirely new ways and carry our service even further into the community."

"At AMB Sports and Entertainment, we seek partners that share our commitment to community, service and the city of Atlanta," says Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, AMB Sports and Entertainment, Dana Harple.

"Montlick Injury Attorneys has been a trusted part of this community for more than four decades, and we're excited to welcome them as a partner of both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful connections with fans and supporting initiatives that make a positive impact across our region."

For Montlick Injury Attorneys, community engagement has always extended beyond the courtroom. The firm's work includes long-standing efforts involving roadway and driver safety, child passenger safety, military members and veterans, teachers, first responders, students and families across Georgia. Through the new partnerships, Montlick, the Falcons and Atlanta United will explore opportunities to combine their platforms in support of meaningful community initiatives.

"We live here, we work here, and we serve here," Ms. Montlick added. "We are Atlanta's Original Lawyers, and we could not be more proud to join the Falcons and Atlanta United in celebrating our city and protecting the comebacks that will shape what comes next."

ABOUT MONTLICK INJURY ATTORNEYS

Founded in Atlanta in 1984, Montlick Injury Attorneys has represented injured people and families for more than forty years. The firm is committed to helping clients navigate the uncertainty that follows an injury, protect their rights and move forward with confidence. Montlick's service extends beyond the courtroom through long-standing investments in injury prevention, roadway safety, education and community outreach. To learn more, visit www.montlick.com/our-community.

Media Contacts

Montlick Injury Attorneys

Jenny Harty | Director of Community Relations

jharty@montlick.com | 770-265-7404

SOURCE: Montlick Injury Attorneys

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/montlick-injury-attorneys-announces-partnerships-with-atlanta-fa-1221920