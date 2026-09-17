American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine: How to Become a Botox Injector?

The Best Way to Become a Botox Injector is Through a Course With AACM

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Demand for cosmetic injectables continues to climb across the United States, and with it, the need for properly trained medical professionals. Industry training standards point to accredited coursework as the entry point, and the best way to become a Botox injector is through a course with the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM).

The Washington state-based academy provides a structured pathway for registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, physicians, and dentists to earn certification through hands-on, CME-accredited training.

Who Can Become a Botox Injector?

Botox is a prescription medication, and the person administering it should have a valid medical license. AACM offers Botox course for medical professionals such as:

Physicians

Dentists

RNs

NPs

PAs

Medical professionals should review the requirements in the state where they intend to practice before providing cosmetic injections.

AACM accepts qualified medical professionals and students from around the world, with an option for 100% online classes and hands-on training.

What is Covered in AACM Botox Training Course?

Every Botox training course offered by AACM carries 8.5 CME credits, which are jointly accredited by the AMA, ACCME, ACPE, ANCC, and ADA, and is planned in collaboration with the Postgraduate Institute for Medicine.

AACM offers two training pathways: a 100% online course and in-person training in Washington state. The in-person courses are divided into two levels, beginner and comprehensive.

Online Course: An 8.5-hour program completed entirely online within 180 days, including virtual demonstrations of advanced techniques and three free clinical shadow days.

In-Person Training Beginner Course: A 10-hour, one-day program covering neuromodulators including Botox, Dysport, Daxxify, Xeomin, Jeuveau, and Letybo, plus hyaluronic acid fillers in the lips and cheeks. Students practice a minimum of four injection areas for neuromodulators and four for fillers, with four live shadow days.

In-Person Training Comprehensive Course: A 20-hour, two-day program adding advanced treatments such as hyperhidrosis, lip flips, platysmal bands, and migraine therapy, filler work in the nasolabial folds, temples, and under eyes, and live plasma harvesting, centrifuging, and injecting, with five shadow days.

Certification: Earning the FAACM Designation

Each course at AACM concludes with a written exam. Graduates earn AACM certification and the right to use the FAACM designation after their name. Experienced injectors can pursue an experience pathway by passing the written exam and submitting photos of three or more completed injectable treatments. Certified students also gain 24/7 access to AACM's lead instructors for ongoing clinical guidance.

Career Opportunities in Aesthetic Medicine

Certification opens multiple career paths. Nurses and nurse practitioners can join med spas, dermatology offices, and plastic surgery practices, often at higher earning potential than traditional clinical roles. Physician assistants can launch independent aesthetic practices in states that permit it. Physicians and dentists can add injectables as a revenue stream within existing practices, retaining patients who would otherwise seek treatment elsewhere. With the U.S. medical aesthetics market continuing to expand, certified injectors enter a field with strong long-term demand.

Hear From AACM Graduates

From career changers to practicing dentists, AACM's students bring diverse backgrounds to the world of aesthetic medicine, and the training meets each of them where they are.

A New Path in Aesthetic Medicine

Alexander, RN, is now transitioning into the world of medical aesthetics. AACM is honored to have helped him build the foundational injection skills to take the first step toward his new career.

Expanding a Practice with Confidence

Traveling from Camas to master neurotoxin injections like Botox, one AACM graduate shares his motivation for adding aesthetic services to his practice, and how the comprehensive, hands-on curriculum gave him the confidence to begin injecting successfully.

From Dentistry to Injectables: Nadia's Story

Nadia, DDS, traveled from Germany to complete AACM's Beginner's Course, applying her deep understanding of facial anatomy to mastering functional neurotoxin injections. Her testimonial offers valuable insight for any medical professional considering the transition into aesthetics.

Instructions Led by a Certified Plastic Surgeon

What separates AACM from standard weekend seminars is who teaches the material. Dr. Javad Sajan, a plastic surgeon and accomplished injector, has personally educated many injectors within his own practice and personalizes his technique to every patient. His approach treats injecting as both a science and an art, grounded in facial anatomy and refined through daily clinical work. The academy maintains a low student-to-instructor ratio designed for one-on-one, hands-on instruction.

Why the Right Training Matters

The difference between an average injector and a sought-after one comes down to training. Learning facial anatomy, injection technique, and patient assessment directly from a practicing plastic surgeon builds the skill and confidence that define long, successful careers in aesthetic medicine. For medical professionals making that career move, the best way to become a Botox injector is through a course with AACM.

Media Contact:

American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine

Contact: (425) 587-5282

Website: www.cosmeticinjectors.org

SOURCE: American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/how-to-become-a-botox-injector-1222843