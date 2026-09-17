Snow has already fallen in Ikon Pass high country from Crystal Mountain in Washington to Big Sky Resort in Montana to SkiBig3 in Canada, building excitement for the upcoming winter season. Spanning three continents and 10 countries in the Northern Hemisphere, Ikon Pass holders get access to the world's premier mountain resorts in their backyards and as far as the peaks of the European Alps and the powder-filled trees of Asia. Get your skis and boards ready and mark your calendars for winter 26/27's opening days.

New Stuff for 26/27

New North American Destinations SilverStar Mountain in British Columbia, Snowriver Mountain Resort in Michigan, Lutsen Mountains in Minnesota and Granite Peak in Wisconsin.

SilverStar Mountain in British Columbia, Snowriver Mountain Resort in Michigan, Lutsen Mountains in Minnesota and Granite Peak in Wisconsin. New Destinations in Asia - Madarao Mountain Resort in Japan and Beidahu Ski Resort and Lake Songhua Resort in China.

- Madarao Mountain Resort in Japan and Beidahu Ski Resort and Lake Songhua Resort in China. New Bonus Mountains Devil's Head, WI; Tamarack, ID; Giants Ridge, MN; Caberfae Peaks, MI; and Snowy Range Ski Area, WY.

Devil's Head, WI; Tamarack, ID; Giants Ridge, MN; Caberfae Peaks, MI; and Snowy Range Ski Area, WY. New Access Ikon Base Pass holders can enjoy unlimited access to Arapahoe Basin and 5-day access to Snowmass in Colorado.

Ikon Pass is on sale now at www.ikonpass.com.

IKON PASS 26/27 OPENING DATES

North America Confirmed Dates

11/6 Copper Mountain

11/13 Mammoth Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort

11/15 Sunday River

11/18 Stratton

11/20 Sugarloaf, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area

11/21 Steamboat, Sugarbush, Sun Peaks Resort, Granite Peak, Snowriver Mountain Resort, Lutsen Mountains

11/25 Palisades Tahoe, Snowshoe, Big Sky Mountain Resort

11/26 Tremblant, Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Sun Valley, Taos Ski Valley

11/27 Crystal Mountain, Schweitzer, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Snowbasin, Snowbird, SilverStar Mountain

11/28 Alyeska Resort

12/4 Mt. Bachelor, Panorama

12/5 Deer Valley, Le Massif de Charlevoix, Revelstoke

12/11 The Highlands, Pico

12/12 Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, RED Mountain

12/19 June Mountain

North America TBA

Arapahoe Basin, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Blue Mountain, Blue Mountain Resort (PA), Boyne Mountain, Brighton, Camelback Resort, Cypress Mountain, Killington, Loon Mountain, Sierra-at-Tahoe, SkiBig3 Norquay/Banff Sunshine/Lake Louise, The Summit at Snoqualmie, Winter Park

Asia Confirmed Dates

10/25 Beidahu Ski Resort

11/20 Mona Yongpyong

11/28 Furano Ski Resort, Hanazono Niseko, NEKOMA Mountain, Niseko Annupuri, Niseko Grand Hirafu, Niseko Village

12/5 APPI Resort, Shiga Kogen

12/12 Arai Mountain Resort, Madarao Mountain Resort

12/19 Mt.T, Myoko Suginohara

Asia TBA

Yunding Snow Park, Zao Onsen Ski Resort, Lake Songhua Resort

Europe Confirmed Dates

10/17 St. Moritz Diavolezza

10/24 Valle d'Aosta Cervino Ski Paradise

11/1 Zermatt

11/21 St. Moritz Corvatsch

11/26 Ischgl

11/28 Dolomiti Superski, Kitzbühel, St. Moritz Corviglia, Valle d'Aosta Courmayeur Mont Blanc Funivie, Espace San Bernardo, Monterosa Ski, Pila, Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley

12/4 Grandvalira Resorts Andorra

12/5 Valle d'Aosta Skyway Monte Bianco

12/19 Megève Ski Area

For all Ikon Pass products and pricing, please visit https://www.ikonpass.com/en/shop-passes.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands, Boyne Mountain and Snowriver Mountain Resort in Michigan; Lutsen Mountains in Minnesota; Granite Peak in Wisconsin; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort, Sun Peaks Resort, and SilverStar Mountain in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley and Megève Ski Area in France; Dolomiti Superski and Valle d'Aosta in Italy; Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra; Kitzbühel and Ischgl in Austria; Zermatt and St. Moritz in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United, Arai Mountain Resort, Shiga Kogen Mountain Resort, Mt.T, Myoko Suginohara, APPI Resort, Furano Ski Resort, NEKOMA Mountain, Zao Onsen Ski Resort, and Madarao Mountain Resort in Japan; Yunding Snow Park, Beidahu Ski Resort and Lake Songhua Resort in China; Mona Yongpyong in South Korea; and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world's leading heli-skiing operations, and Ikon Pass the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 70 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world's most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat, Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio are Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtn.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260917806504/en/

Contacts:

Amelie Bruzat

The Ashima Group

amelie@theashimagroup.com