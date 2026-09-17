Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Noble Capital Markets, Inc. ("Noble") today announced the addition of Edward Rubin as Managing Director, Investment Banking.

Edward Rubin brings over 25 years of transactional experience spanning finance, business, and law. Most recently, he was a Managing Director in the Investment Banking group at The Benchmark Company. Earlier, he co-founded and served as CEO and President of Rodman & Renshaw, where during his tenure the firm completed over 570 financings and raised more than $14 billion for growth companies, and was ranked the #1 U.S. placement agent by deal volume in PIPE and Registered Direct offerings. He began his career as a corporate and securities attorney.

"We welcome Ed to our expanding investment banking team. His broad transactional experience and deep relationships in the small- and micro-cap space will be a great asset to Noble," said Nico Pronk, CEO of Noble.

"I'm excited to join Noble at such a pivotal point in the firm's growth. Noble's reputation in the middle market and its platform for emerging growth companies make this a natural next step, and I look forward to contributing to the team's continued momentum," commented Edward.

Noble also announced that registration is now open for NobleCon22, Noble's 22nd Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference, taking place February 23-24, 2027, at the Florida Atlantic University College of Business Executive Education complex in Boca Raton, Florida. The two-day event will bring together public company executives and investors - ranging from individuals and family offices, to institutional portfolio managers - for corporate presentations across four simultaneous tracks, moderated Q&A sessions, and scheduled one-on-one meetings between qualified investors and company management. Interested companies and investors can learn more and get registration information at nobleconference.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC- and FINRA-registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and a proprietary investor distribution platform. Noble delivers middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an equity conference that has grown substantially over the past two decades.

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer complimentary institutional-quality research to the public. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content includes equity research, webcasts, and industry reports.

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