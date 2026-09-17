AML RightSource Recognized with CobraSight Award for Digital Asset Compliance Expertise

Industry recognition highlights AML RightSource's expertise in helping organizations navigate evolving crypto and digital asset regulations

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AML RightSource, a global expert solutions provider of financial crime compliance managed services and advisory solutions, has been recognized by CobraSight with a 2026 Crypto & Digital Assets Growth Partner Award in the Licensing & Compliance category. The award recognizes firms that demonstrate deep expertise, specialization, and experience supporting organizations operating within the digital asset ecosystem.

As digital assets continue to move further into the financial mainstream, organizations face an increasingly complex regulatory environment. New and evolving requirements across jurisdictions are raising expectations around anti-money laundering, financial crime compliance, governance, licensing, and risk management.

AML RightSource helps digital asset businesses, financial institutions, fintechs, and other regulated organizations navigate these challenges through a combination of managed services, advisory support, investigations, transaction monitoring, sanctions compliance, and broader financial crime risk management expertise.

"Digital assets have rapidly evolved from a niche market to an increasingly important part of the global financial ecosystem," said Steve Meirink, Chief Executive Officer of AML RightSource.

"As digital assets continue to gain broader adoption, organizations face increasing pressure to balance innovation with strong compliance and risk management practices. We're proud to support our clients as they navigate that challenge, helping them build programs that meet evolving regulatory expectations while enabling sustainable growth."

"This award reflects the expertise and commitment of our global team. Every day, our professionals work alongside clients to solve complex compliance challenges, strengthen trust, and create the foundation for long-term success."

AML RightSource has more than 7,000 professionals globally, providing financial crime compliance expertise across North America, EMEA, and APAC. The firm's capabilities span anti-money laundering, Know Your Customer (KYC), sanctions compliance, transaction monitoring, fraud prevention, investigations, regulatory remediation, and advisory services for highly regulated industries.

According to CobraSight, more than 350 vendors were evaluated through an independent research process, with winners selected based on specialization, industry expertise, client experience, and support for organizations operating in regulated markets.

About AML RightSource

AML RightSource is a global leader in financial crime compliance and risk management. Delivering tailored solutions through expert professionals to support AML, KYC, EDD, and more. We help clients meet compliance demands, manage risk, and navigate regulatory change with confidence. www.amlrightsource.com.

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