Advancion Corporation: ADVANCION RELEASES 2025 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT: "SAFE BY CHOICE. SUSTAINABLE BY DESIGN."

Advancion's fifth annual report highlights the Company's progress in safety, sustainable innovation and responsible operations

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancion Corporation ("Advancion" or the "Company"), a global leader in life sciences buffers and proprietary specialty ingredients, today announced the release of its 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, available at advancionsciences.com/sustainability.

Advancion's fifth annual report was prepared using the latest Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and details the Company's 2025 sustainability performance and progress toward its long-term goals. Guided by the theme "Safe by Choice. Sustainable by Design.", the report highlights how safety and sustainability shape Advancion's operations, innovation and strategic priorities.

Key highlights from Advancion's 2025 report include:

Industry-leading safety performance - Advancion's Sterlington, Louisiana, and Ibbenbüren, Germany, manufacturing facilities each surpassed three years without a recordable injury, reflecting the Company's strong safety culture and commitment to zero incidents, ensuring every employee returns home safely.

Advancion's Sterlington, Louisiana, and Ibbenbüren, Germany, manufacturing facilities each surpassed three years without a recordable injury, reflecting the Company's strong safety culture and commitment to zero incidents, ensuring every employee returns home safely. Progress toward 2030 environmental goals - The Company reduced greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, water use and waste intensity across its major manufacturing operations compared with its 2020 baseline.

The Company reduced greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, water use and waste intensity across its major manufacturing operations compared with its 2020 baseline. Sustainable portfolio impact - Advancion evaluated its entire product portfolio in 2025, with approximately 54% of revenue generated by products that promote health, reduce waste or provide environmental benefits.

Advancion evaluated its entire product portfolio in 2025, with approximately 54% of revenue generated by products that promote health, reduce waste or provide environmental benefits. Award-winning operational improvements - Advancion implemented projects that improve efficiency while reducing emissions, waste and operating costs, earning multiple American Chemistry Council Responsible Care Awards.

Advancion implemented projects that improve efficiency while reducing emissions, waste and operating costs, earning multiple American Chemistry Council Responsible Care Awards. Innovation designed for the future - The Company continued advancing its next-generation high-performance ingredients and biotechnology solutions that help customers improve product performance, respond to evolving regulatory requirements and achieve their own sustainability objectives.

"Our 2025 Sustainability Report demonstrates how safety and sustainability have become deeply embedded across Advancion," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are making meaningful progress-from strengthening our safety culture and expanding renewable energy to advancing sustainable innovation and improving the environmental efficiency of our operations. These efforts support our long-term strategy and reinforce our commitment to creating lasting value for our customers, employees, communities and other stakeholders."

For more information about Advancion's sustainability platform and to download the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, visit advancionsciences.com/sustainability.

ABOUT ADVANCION

Advancion is a leading global producer of specialty ingredients and consumables for biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, home and personal care, and other consumer-oriented and industrial markets. The Company is one of the world's largest producers of life sciences buffers and other proprietary ingredients, providing high-performance products, best-in-class quality and guaranteed supply security for more than 80 years. Through Expression Systems, an Advancion company, the Company produces innovative cell culture media formulations, cell lines, molecular tools and reagents used in the development and commercial manufacturing of advanced therapies. Advancion operates three manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany and serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is privately owned by Ardian and Golden Gate Capital, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit advancionsciences.com.

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FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Advancion Media Relations

Scott C. Johnson

+1 847-808-3769

scjohnson@advancionsciences.com

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