Recognition for the Morpheus Microreactor in "Emerging Technology of the Year" category

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Nuclea Energy Inc. ("Nuclea" or the "Company"), an advanced nuclear technology company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, developing the Morpheus microreactor, a lead-cooled, factory-built micro-modular reactor, announces recognition by the S&P Platts Global Energy Awards as a finalist in the "Emerging Technology of the Year" category for its Morpheus microreactor. Winners to be announced live on December 3, 2026, in New York City.

"Unlike traditional nuclear plants or utility-scale small modular reactors, Morpheus leverages established lead cooling and graphite moderation principles within a novel, first-of-a-kind compact design optimized for deployment in defense installations, AI data centers, mining operations, and remote communities," said Josef Freundorfer, Nuclea Energy's Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition demonstrates that our emerging technology is expected to shape the future of nuclear energy during this period of growth in the energy sector."

Nuclea's Morpheus Microreactor represents a paradigm shift in advanced nuclear technology, purpose-built to deliver reliable, carbon-free baseload power where traditional energy systems cannot. As global electricity demand surges, Morpheus addresses one of the energy sector's most pressing challenges: providing resilient power to remote, off-grid, mission-critical environments without the emissions, fuel logistics, or infrastructure constraints of conventional generation.

The S&P Platts Global Energy Awards program recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance in 19 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals value chain. It is awarded by S&P Global Energy, a leading independent provider of information, data, analysis, and benchmark prices for the energy, petrochemicals, metals, shipping, commodities, and energy transition markets. The winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards are determined by an independent judging panel of international energy experts whose backgrounds and experiences include regulation, policymaking, corporate leadership, trading, and strategic consulting.

###

About Nuclea Energy Inc.

Nuclea Energy Inc. is an advanced nuclear technology company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, developing the Morpheus microreactor, a lead-cooled, graphite-moderated micro-modular reactor designed to be factory-built, transportable and scalable from approximately 3.5 MWe to 50 MWe. Nuclea is targeting applications across data centers, defense installations, remote industrial operations and off-grid communities. For more information, visit www.nuclea.energy. Information on Nuclea's website is not incorporated in this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314576