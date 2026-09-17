Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners with OccuPro to Expand Employer-Focused Rehab Services

Partnership strengthens workers' compensation physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, FCE, and return-to-work programs across Utah, Idaho, and Montana

SALT LAKE CITY, UT AND MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners, a leading provider of outpatient rehabilitation services across Utah, Idaho, and Montana, has partnered with OccuPro to enhance and expand its workers' comp, industrial rehab, and employer services programs throughout its clinic network.

The partnership reflects Mountain Land's commitment to becoming a premier occupational health physical therapy provider for workers' compensation physicians, case managers, insurance carriers, and employers. Through OccuPro, Mountain Land is strengthening employer relationships while expanding injured worker physical therapy care, post-offer employment testing, and direct-to-employer opportunities.

Mountain Land began its search by looking for better workers' compensation documentation within its existing EMR platform. That process led the organization to OccuPro's specialized suite of industrial rehabilitation and return-to-work solutions.

Following virtual demonstrations, strategic planning meetings, and in-person discussions, Mountain Land selected OccuPro to support its growing workers' compensation and employer services physical therapy strategy.

"After a thorough evaluation process, we chose OccuPro because they offered the specialized expertise, technology, and support needed to accelerate our workers' compensation and employer services physical therapy strategy."

Rick Lybbert, CEO, Mountain Land Physical Therapy

OccuPro's implementation included workers' compensation documentation, work conditioning documentation and outcome tracking, FCE testing and reporting, POET, and return-to-work testing tools. Together, these solutions support greater consistency across locations and clearer communication with employers, physicians, adjusters, case managers, and payors.

OccuPro also provided on-site onboarding in Utah, followed by coaching, reporting, and ongoing support to help Mountain Land build long-term success across its clinic network.

Within the first three months, Mountain Land began seeing growth in its workers' compensation and industrial rehabilitation programs as clinics gained confidence using standardized documentation, testing, and reporting tools to support return-to-work decision-making.

"OccuPro has helped us create a stronger foundation for serving injured workers, case managers, and employers while expanding industrial rehabilitation services throughout our organization."

Derek Overly, Director of Employer Services, Mountain Land Physical Therapy

For Mountain Land, the partnership extends beyond software. It supports a broader occupational health physical therapy strategy focused on helping injured workers return to gainful employment and achieve safer return-to-work outcomes.

With standardized processes and scalable infrastructure in place, Mountain Land is positioning its clinics better to serve all stakeholders in a workers' compensation case while expanding as a primary care injured worker provider, FCEs, work conditioning, and employer-directed services to keep employees safe on the job.

OccuPro views the partnership as part of a growing trend among rehabilitation organizations using employer-focused services and objective occupational testing to differentiate their programs.

"Mountain Land's commitment to excellence and innovation made them an ideal partner. We're excited by the early success they've already achieved and look forward to supporting their continued growth."

Jim Mecham, MSIE, OTR/L, CPE, President, Chief Operations Officer & Co-Founder, OccuPro

As Mountain Land expands its occupational health footprint across the region, both organizations remain focused on helping employers and injured workers achieve better outcomes through evidence-based testing, streamlined documentation, and stronger employer-clinic partnerships.

About Mountain Land Physical Therapy

Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners is the parent company of a family of brands that includes Therapy West PT, RPT, Superior PT, and Hand & Orthopedic PT, collectively operating more than 80 outpatient physical therapy clinics across the Mountain West region of the United States. Founded in 1984, Mountain Land is spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Rick Lybbert and Chief Operating Officer Jason Lobb, both of whom are physical therapists and have been with the business for more than 30 and 25 years, respectively. Mountain Land has a long-standing history, a strong reputation, and is committed to its vision of providing a primary care physical therapist for everyone to advance healthcare and empower movement for life.

About OccuPro

OccuPro is a national leader in workers' compensation software, industrial rehabilitation solutions, Functional Capacity Evaluations, work conditioning, and employer-focused rehabilitation programs. Its technology and consulting services help rehabilitation organizations expand occupational health therapy programs, strengthen employer relationships, and improve return-to-work outcomes which in turn drives financial success for the organizations they partner with.

OccuPro Media Contact Information

Jim Mecham, MSIE, OTR/L, CPE President, Chief Operations Officer & Co-Founder

866-470-4440

jmecham@occupro.net

Mountain Land Physical Therapy Partners Media Contact Information

Doug Gardiner Director of Marketing

doug.gardiner@mlpt.com

SOURCE: OccuPro

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mountain-land-physical-therapy-%22mountain-land%22-partners-with-occu-1217080