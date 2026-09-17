Petit Futé Records 33% Increase in Net Ad Revenue with Opti Digital

The French travel and leisure media brand strengthens monetisation during its 2026 peak season while preserving user experience, site performance and direct sales.

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Opti Digital, a leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced the results of its long-term collaboration with Petit Futé, one of France's most recognised independent media brands in the travel and leisure sector.

Founded in 1976, Petit Futé now covers more than 800 destinations and attracts over 65 million visits annually. With a strong editorial identity and a high-value audience, the brand has built its digital strategy around a clear principle: monetisation growth should never come at the expense of user experience.

Since beginning its collaboration with Opti Digital in 2022, Petit Futé has relied on a monetisation strategy designed to increase visibility and control over its advertising inventory while improving overall revenue efficiency.

During its 2026 peak season, from May to August, Petit Futé recorded a 33% increase in net ad revenue compared with the same period in 2025. Over the same period, traffic increased by 10%, while net programmatic revenue grew by 14%, demonstrating continued improvement in monetisation efficiency.

"Our challenge is to continue growing our advertising revenue without compromising the experience of our users. Opti Digital supports us in this by helping us identify new monetisation opportunities while maintaining a high level of control over our strategy," said Liman Diew, Traffic Manager at Petit Futé.

Continuing to Drive Growth in a Challenging Market

Like many publishers, Petit Futé operates in an environment where search-driven traffic is under increasing pressure and maximising the value of each visit has become increasingly important.

At the same time, the publisher already had a mature and highly optimised monetisation setup, leaving fewer obvious growth levers to activate.

The challenge was therefore to identify new sources of growth from an already high-performing inventory without unnecessarily increasing ad pressure or compromising direct sales, site performance or user experience.

Petit Futé continues to manage its direct sales internally. Opti Digital supports the broader monetisation strategy, helping direct and programmatic campaigns operate in a complementary way while continuously identifying new opportunities across inventory, demand, formats and yield through Ad Manager Hub.

A Faster, Higher-Performing Monetisation Infrastructure

To support this strategy, Petit Futé relies on Ad Manager Hub, Opti Digital's solution designed to optimise advertising revenue while preserving site performance and user experience.

Thanks to an ultra-lightweight monetisation infrastructure, Petit Futé benefits from ad delivery that is more than four times faster than a standard ad stack.

The share of ad server calls delivered in under two seconds reaches 55%, compared with 13% for standard advertising stacks. Conversely, calls taking more than four seconds account for just 22%, compared with 55% in standard market configurations.

Faster ad delivery benefits both programmatic and direct campaigns: impressions are more likely to load while users are still engaged, supporting stronger viewability, higher delivered impression volumes and overall monetisation performance.

Maximising the Value of Every Advertising Opportunity

Rather than simply increasing ad density, Opti Digital focused on improving the value generated from Petit Futé's existing inventory.

Ad layouts and user journeys were regularly analysed across different devices and environments to identify growth opportunities without unnecessarily increasing advertising pressure.

Premium experiences including Sticky Overlay, Flying Carpet and House Reads, with configurations adapted to different audiences and markets, were selectively tested or deployed. These new monetisation levers accounted for approximately 30% of programmatic revenue over the period.

Turning Data into New Revenue Opportunities

Data has been at the heart of the partnership between Petit Futé and Opti Digital from the beginning.

Through Insights Hub, Petit Futé and Opti Digital follow a continuous test-and-learn approach, analysing performance by page and format to determine where specific advertising experiences should be activated, adapted or intentionally disabled.

The teams also test new demand partners and monitor indicators such as CTR to ensure revenue growth remains compatible with user engagement objectives and a high-quality browsing experience.

This approach enables Petit Futé to continue identifying new growth opportunities despite the maturity of its monetisation setup.

More Than Technology: Continuous Optimisation Since 2022

Since 2022, Petit Futé and Opti Digital have continuously evolved the publisher's monetisation strategy in response to performance, user behaviour and market developments.

Opti Digital supports the teams across inventory, formats, demand partners and new opportunities to test, enabling Petit Futé to continue identifying new sources of incremental value.

The ongoing collaboration has also contributed to a 50% reduction in time spent on AdOps, allowing internal teams to focus more on higher-value strategic initiatives.

"After several years of collaboration, Opti Digital continues to bring us new ideas and concrete recommendations to evolve our monetisation strategy. Their ability to combine technology, analysis and strategic support allows us to continue optimising our performance in a constantly evolving market," added Liman Diew.

Driving Sustainable Advertising Revenue Growth

During its 2026 peak season, Petit Futé achieved significant results:

+33% net ad revenue compared with 2025

compared with 2025 +14% net programmatic revenue compared with 2025

compared with 2025 50% reduction in time spent on AdOps

4x faster ad delivery compared with a standard stack

The collaboration demonstrates how a premium publisher can continue driving advertising growth from an already mature monetisation setup by combining technical excellence, data analysis, continuous optimisation and a strong focus on user experience.

"Our collaboration with Petit Futé perfectly reflects our belief that sustainable advertising revenue growth does not come from increasing ad pressure, but from better understanding inventory, audiences and monetisation opportunities," said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO at Opti Digital. "Our role is to help publishers maximise the value of every visit while preserving the quality standards that make their brands valuable."

About Petit Futé

Founded in 1976, Petit Futé is one of France's most recognised independent media brands in the travel and leisure sector. The brand covers more than 800 destinations and attracts over 65 million visits annually. Petit Futé provides content, guides and recommendations to help travellers discover destinations across France and internationally.

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company specialising in digital media monetisation. Through its AI-powered monetisation platform, fast wrapper, proprietary demand and advanced analytics, we help publishers maximise advertising revenue while improving user experience, web performance and operational efficiency.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including leading publishers such as Euronews, Ziff

Davis, Forbes, Gizmodo, Webedia, Valnet and 1XL, rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact

Sara Bigovic

Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital

sara@optidigital.com

www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/petit-fut%c3%a9-records-33-increase-in-net-ad-revenue-with-opti-d-1222990