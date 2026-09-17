Altera Corporation, the world's largest pure-play FPGA solutions provider, and Rutronik, a leading European electronics distributor, today announced a strategic distribution agreement to expand customer access to Altera's industry-leading FPGA portfolio across the European market.

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Altera and Rutronik have signed a strategic distribution agreement to expand customer access to Altera's FPGA portfolio across Europe.

The agreement strengthens Altera's multi-distributor strategy by providing customers with greater purchasing flexibility, enhanced technical support, and improved supply chain resilience. Rutronik combines extensive regional reach with deep technical expertise to accelerate FPGA innovation from concept to full-scale production.

Thomas Boudrot, Head of EMEA Sales at Altera, commented, "As an independent FPGA company, Altera is focused on delivering the solutions customers need to innovate faster. Rutronik's technical sales team brings a unique and focused approach to the European electronics market and its commitment to customer success make it a valuable addition to our channel ecosystem."

Rutronik's specialized FAEs and technical sales teams bring expertise across programmable logic, embedded architecture, power management, connectivity and system-level design. Through its award-winning Rutronik System Solutions platform, customers gain access to reference designs, development platforms and application-specific guidance that simplify FPGA implementation, reduce development risk and support projects throughout the product lifecycle.

"The addition of Altera significantly strengthens Rutronik's semiconductor portfolio and enhances our ability to support customers developing next-generation intelligent systems," said Reza Armin Maghdounieh, Vice President Product Marketing Semiconductors at Rutronik. "As programmable technologies play an increasingly strategic role in enabling edge AI, industrial automation, machine vision, communications infrastructure, and high-performance embedded applications, customers will benefit from our capabilities to support their product innovation from concept through production."

Together, Altera and Rutronik will provide customers across Europe with greater access to advanced FPGA technologies and engineering expertise for applications including industrial automation, smart mobility, communications, medical technology and edge AI.

About Altera

Altera is the world's largest pure-play FPGA solutions provider, with an exclusive focus on delivering FPGA innovations to the broad market. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of programmable hardware, software, and development tools that empower designers of electronic systems to innovate, differentiate, and execute with greater speed and efficiency. With industry-leading FPGAs, SoCs, and design solutions, Altera enables customers to achieve faster time-to-market, greater flexibility, and optimized performance across a wide range of applications, spanning physical AI, industrial automation, audio/video, robotics, aerospace, defense, data centers, telecommunications, and more. For more information, visit www.altera.com

About Rutronik

Rutronik is an independent, family-owned global broadline distributor of electronic components headquartered in Ispringen, Germany. Founded in 1973, the company offers semiconductors, passive and electromechanical components, embedded boards, storage technologies, displays, and wireless products, supported by technical, commercial, logistical, and quality services for customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.rutronik.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Stephen Gabriel

Altera Corporation

altera.newsroom@altera.com