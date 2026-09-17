EchoStar Corporation: DISH Teams Up with United Airlines to Provide Live Football at 35,000 Feet

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flying on game day no longer means missing a single play. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: ECHO) today announced DISH and United Airlines are teaming up to bring live college and professional football straight to passengers' Starlink-enabled seatback screens for the 2026-2027 season.

DISH is delivering a premier lineup of nine live television channels, ensuring sports fans can see every touchdown, field goal, and game-winning drive from departure to touchdown.

The service launches on more than 200 Starlink-equipped United mainline aircraft this week and is expected to be available on nearly 700 planes by February 2027.

The live channel lineup features the ultimate sports destination list: ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, NFL Network, and TNF on Prime Video.

"With United, we are helping to rewrite the inflight playbook," said Amir Ahmed, Executive Vice President, Video Services. "Whether you're sitting on your couch or cruising at 35,000 feet, you should be able to watch your favorite teams play. By pairing DISH's OnStream platform with United's Starlink connectivity, we're keeping fans connected to the moments that matter most."

The rollout represents a collaborative effort between DISH and United Airlines, to utilize the OnStream platform for next-generation aviation environments.

The OnStream platform provides a robust, configurable, and interactive user entertainment delivery experience for guests across numerous business verticals including Hospitality, Senior Living, Aviation, and others. Click here to learn more about the OnStream platform.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: ECHO) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON, and JUPITER brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

©2026 EchoStar. Hughes, HughesNet, DISH, and Boost Mobile are registered trademarks of one or more affiliate companies of EchoStar Corp.

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