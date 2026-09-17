Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - 1317225 B.C. Ltd. ("225" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 19,500,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company in one or more tranches at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $2,925,000 (the "Offering"). The Common Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering on September 16, 2026, issuing 14,278,367 Common Shares. The Company expects the second tranche of the Offering to close on or about September 30, 2026.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be for general corporate purposes.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. Persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes", "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the proposed use of proceeds. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they be available.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314794