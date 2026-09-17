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WKN: A2AL6Z | ISIN: CA60686A4090 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMK
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 18:12
0,498 Euro
+7,33 % +0,034
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4580,50018:54
0,4600,49818:27
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2026 18:26 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Resources Limited Announces TR1 Standard Form Notification of Major Holdings

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / 1. Issuer Details

ISIN

CA60686A4090

Issuer Name

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Spreadex LTD

City of registered office (if applicable)

St. Albans

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Sep-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

17-Sep-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.644000

2.361800

3.005800

11690914

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.645900

2.345400

2.991300

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

CA60686A4090

2504751

0.644000
Sub Total 8.A

2504751

0.644000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights

CFD/Swap

Cash

9186163

2.361800

Sub Total 8.B2

9186163

2.361800%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Danielle Dunne
01727 895023
Spreadex is an FCA regulated provider of spread betting and CFD trading. Founded in 1999, Spreadex gives both retail and professional traders the opportunity to trade over 10,000 global markets, including UK small caps. For more information see www.spreadex.com/financials.

12. Date of Completion

17-Sep-2026

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Mkango Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/mkango-resources-limited-announces-tr1-standard-form-notification-of-major-holdin-1223076

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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