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PR Newswire
17.09.2026 18:42 Uhr
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Accely Solutions FZCO: Accely Appoints Murali Kurra as Chief Revenue Officer for the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accely, a global SAP Gold Partner and enterprise transformation company, has appointed Murali Kurra as Chief Revenue Officer for the Middle East. He will lead sales across the region and own Accely's revenue strategy, covering existing account growth, renewals and new market entry.

Murali has spent more than twenty years in enterprise applications and the SAP ecosystem, in senior sales and leadership roles at IBM, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, Bristlecone, Zensar Technologies and Edraky. He has led large, complex pursuits and built long-running customer relationships in life sciences, manufacturing, retail and distribution, construction and real estate, and public sector.

His appointment comes as organisations across the Gulf modernizing through AI-led digital transformation against fixed timelines set by national transformation agendas and regulatory mandates. Those programmes leave little room for partners who disappear after signature.

"Murali has sat across the table from enterprise buyers for two decades, and he knows what separates the deals that deliver from the ones that stall," said Nilesh Shah, CEO, Accely Group. "The Middle East is a priority growth region for us and it needs that judgement in the sales leadership seat."

"Customers in this region are not short of technology options. What they want is a partner who stays through the hard part of a programme, not just the sale," said Murali Kurra, Chief Revenue Officer, Middle East, Accely. "Accely has the delivery depth to make that a credible promise. That is what I intend to build the regional business on."

That depth includes Eerly, Accely's own AI-driven product suite, and its Eerly Studio platform across Consultant, Insights, and Engagement.

Murali will work with Accely's global leadership and regional delivery teams across SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Customer Experience, analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and SAP application services. The Middle East remains one of Accely's core markets, served by regional teams with local delivery capability.

About Accely

Accely is a global SAP Gold Partner and CMMI Level 5 firm delivering autonomous enterprise transformation services. With 26+ years of expertise across 20+ offices in 17 countries, Accely delivers tailored SAP solutions spanning ERP, CRM, HXM, Analytics, BTP and AI. Named an 'SAP Game Changer', Accely supports sustainable growth through innovation and operational excellence.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accely-appoints-murali-kurra-as-chief-revenue-officer-for-the-middle-east-302882387.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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