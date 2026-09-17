Tanmiah Food Company: Tanmiah Inaugurates its state-of-the-art Innovation Center, bringing the full innovation journey under one roof

Unites the entire innovation cycle in one micro-laboratory-scale facility at Tanmiah's headquarters, accelerating Tanmiah's path from concept to market with faster consumer feedback, seamless product iteration, and greater cost efficiency.

Enhances capabilities to experiment with new ideas and locally sourced ingredients, developing healthier products tailored to evolving consumer preferences across the Kingdom.

Advances local food security, raises quality standards, elevates the profile of unique Saudi ingredients, and supports the Kingdom's vision of a sustainable, self-sufficient food sector.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company (TADAWUL: 2281, "Tanmiah"), one of the Kingdom's leading vertically integrated poultry and food producers, inaugurated the Tanmiah Innovation Center at its headquarters in Riyadh. An R&D center focused on healthy sustainable protein products. The center was inaugurated in the presence of Tanmiah's Chairman H.E. Amr Al Dabbagh, and Dr. Abdulaziz bin Malik Al-Malik, Deputy Minister for Research and Innovation at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, as well as other representatives from the Culinary Arts Commission, the Agricultural Development Fund, the Environment Fund, alongside Tanmiah's executive management team.

The innovation center is built to international standards and is designed to manage the entire innovation and R&D product lifecycle in one place. Consumer insights, concept creation, project evaluation, prototype development, pilot trials, consumer validation and market launch are handled within a single integrated ecosystem, rather than split across separate functions or external suppliers.

In addition to consumer product innovation, the center is designed to foster close collaboration with Hotel, Restaurant, Café/Catering (HORECA) and other food service partners on tailored solutions, from product development to menu creation. Its capabilities also extend beyond poultry products themselves, supporting the development, testing and validation of new protein categories. This positions the center as a platform for expanding Tanmiah's value-added portfolio across the broader protein landscape, advancing the Company's vision of becoming the leading global provider of halal, sustainable and healthy protein.

The center is organized into four connected areas: creation and research, kitchen, application, and sensory analysis. This integrated structure supports faster responses to emerging trends, improved decision-making, and higher product quality, all while protecting operational continuity. By replicating Tanmiah's further-processing and marination capabilities at a micro-laboratory scale, the center enables products to be fully developed and validated on site before moving directly to production. This reduces lead times, improves responsiveness to consumer feedback, and ensures products reach the market in the shortest possible time. The center will lead the development of all new products across Tanmiah's brands, which are distributed in Saudi Arabia and GCC markets.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group Chief Executive Officer of Tanmiah said: "With this Innovation Center, we are strengthening our ability to respond faster and more effectively to the evolving needs of our customers and consumers, creating products that are more convenient, healthier, and deliver greater value. At the same time, it enables us to contribute positively towards the ambitions of Vision 2030 by developing a more diversified, self-sufficient, and sustainable food sector. For six decades, our deep connection to the communities we serve has been a cornerstone of our resilience and success, and we believe it will remain central to how we grow and create value for generations to come"

The inauguration of the center follows a period of significant milestones for Tanmiah's innovation pipeline. In 2026, through its subsidiary Agricultural Development Company (ADC), Tanmiah won for the fifth consecutive year two categories at the Product of the Year (POY) Gulf Edition, the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation: its Frozen Breaded Chicken Range, pioneering the use of 100% fresh Saudi Chicken in the frozen category, and its Taste Secrets Fresh Marinated Shaqra Pepper Chicken Breast Fillet in the marinated category, made with the distinctive local Shaqra pepper cultivated in the Shaqra region northwest of Riyadh, delivering deeper cultural relevance through authentic local flavor while supporting local farmers.

Zein M. Attar, Managing Director of Tanmiah said: "Our deep-rooted presence in the communities where we farm, produce, and deliver our products, gives us a unique understanding of the consumers we serve and their evolving needs. This culinary Innovation Center will turn that insight into nutritious, healthier, and more sustainable food solutions, developed locally, for the people and communities we serve. We are tremendously excited about the pipeline this Center will unlock and the opportunities it creates for Saudi talent, Saudi ingredients and Saudi innovation in the years ahead."

Marcos Delorenzo, Chief Executive Officer of Agricultural Development Company (ADC) said: "Chicken meat is one of the most versatile proteins, offering tremendous possibilities for innovation across flavors, spices, formats and occasions. The Innovation Center allows us to unlock that potential, responding faster to evolving consumer trends and customer needs with differentiated products and customized solutions. In alignment with our vision, its capabilities also take us beyond poultry, providing a platform to explore new protein categories and expand Tanmiah's role in the future of food in the Kingdom, regionally and globally."

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, animal feed and health products, and fast-food franchise operations. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com.

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