Equity Multiple Inc: EquityMultiple and Larson Financial Holdings Announce Platform License Agreement

Larson Capital Management, Larson's $2.5 billion real estate and alternative investment arm, becomes day-to-day operator, pairing an institutional sponsor with EquityMultiple's technology-driven investment experience and community of more than 64,000 accredited investors.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / EquityMultiple, the digital platform for accredited commercial real estate investing, and Larson Financial Holdings, a St. Louis-based wealth management and financial services firm with a 20-year history and more than $10 billion in assets under advisement, today announced that Equity Multiple, Inc. granted a license to the EquityMultiple platform to a subsidiary of Larson Financial Holdings, effective August 1, 2026. Under the agreement, Larson Capital Management - Larson's $2.5 billion real estate and alternative investment arm - becomes the day-to-day operator of the platform and will sponsor and manage new investment opportunities for EquityMultiple's community of more than 64,000 accredited investors. Commercial terms of the license were not disclosed.

The EquityMultiple Platform will continue to operate under its own brand. Charles Clinton continues to lead Equity Multiple, Inc. as Chief Executive Officer, and EquityMultiple's asset management arm, led by Henry Kwong, continues to manage and service existing investments. Investor accounts and existing investments have not been transferred: the terms, fees, distributions and tax reporting of existing investments remain unchanged, and no action is required from investors with respect to their existing investments or accounts.

As the real estate and online investing markets have been through ups and downs, EquityMultiple took a hard look at the best way to serve its investors going forward, and found that many wanted a more direct investment experience: a chance to invest with a sponsor that is vertically integrated and manages institutional-scale investments. Larson is already a familiar name to the EquityMultiple community, having sponsored multiple investments on the platform over the last five years. Going forward, new offerings will be sponsored and managed directly by Larson Capital Management, giving investors a more direct connection to the team sourcing, underwriting, and managing those investments. Under the license, Larson brings its institutional sourcing, underwriting, and asset-management capabilities to the platform's technology and investor community.

"When we built EquityMultiple, the goal was to give accredited investors institutional access to commercial real estate, with the discipline and reporting they deserve. Our investors told us they wanted a more direct connection to the sponsors behind their investments. Larson has sponsored multiple investments on our platform over the last five years, and licensing the platform to them delivers exactly that. For existing investors, the brand and the experience don't change, and the team managing their historic investments is the same team as before. What changes is how directly we can bring institutional real estate to the platform," said Charles Clinton, Chief Executive Officer of EquityMultiple.

"We've known the EquityMultiple community for years as a sponsor on the platform. Operating it lets us bring investors directly to the real estate we source, underwrite, and manage, with the reporting and experience they already know," said Paul Larson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Larson Financial Holdings.

The companies said that there are no planned changes to the platform, login, or investor reporting in connection with the transaction, and that investors will be notified in advance of anything that materially affects their experience. Over the coming weeks, the first investment offerings sponsored and managed by Larson Capital Management are expected to become available on the EquityMultiple platform.

EquityMultiple will host a live webinar for investors on September 25 at 4 p.m. CT. Clinton and Paul Larson will walk through the transition, address existing investments, and take audience questions. Investors can register online for the webinar now. EquityMultiple has also published additional information for its investors and answers to frequently asked questions about the announcement.

ABOUT EQUITYMULTIPLE

EquityMultiple is the digital platform for modern real estate investing, giving accredited investors access to institutional-grade commercial real estate equity and private credit. For over 11 years, EquityMultiple has helped investors access commercial real estate opportunities online, building a community of more than 64,000 accredited investors across market cycles and pairing institutional discipline with asset-level reporting, distributions, and tax documents in a single dashboard. EquityMultiple is headquartered in New York. Equity Multiple, Inc. owns the EquityMultiple platform and brand, which are operated under a non-exclusive license to Larson Acquisition, LLC, a subsidiary of Larson Financial Holdings and operated by Larson Capital Management. Learn more at equitymultiple.com.

About Larson Financial Holdings

Larson Financial Holdings is a St. Louis-based wealth management and financial services firm with a 20-year history of working with individual investors, more than $10 billion in assets under advisement across investment advisory and wealth management, and a nationwide network of more than 200 financial advisors. Larson Capital Management, Larson's $2.5 billion real estate and alternative investment arm, sponsors and manages institutional commercial real estate investments and now serves as day-to-day operator of the EquityMultiple platform.

Media Contacts

EquityMultiple: Fred Becker, VP, Marketing and Innovation, fred.becker@larson-capital.com

Larson Financial Holdings: David George, Chief Marketing Officer, david.george@larson.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements about expected benefits of the transaction and future plans that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investments offered through EquityMultiple are available only to accredited investors and involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

SOURCE: Equity Multiple Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/equitymultiple-and-larson-financial-holdings-announce-platform-licen-1221829