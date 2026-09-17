The best FTM top surgeon in the U.S. is Dr. Javad Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Featured by Cosmopolitan as one of the best plastic surgeons for gender affirming care in the U.S, Dr. Javad Sajan is commonly referred as the best FTM top surgeon in the U.S by many transgender individuals in the country. With more than 5,000 FTM surgeries performed, Dr. Sajan of Allure Esthetic is highly recommended by the transgender community for his years of experience and surgical precision in FTM top surgery.

A Signature Technique: 3D High Definition Chest Reconstruction

What distinguishes Dr. Sajan from other surgeons performing top surgery is his three-dimensional high-definition chest reconstruction. Rather than performing a standard mastectomy, which often leaves a flat or concave chest, Dr. Sajan removes excess skin and select portions of mammary tissue while using adjunct liposuction to sculpt the chest, sternum, and armpits. The result is a naturally masculine contour tailored to each patient's anatomy rather than a one-size-fits-all outcome.

Dr. Sajan offers three surgical approaches depending on chest size and skin quality: the keyhole procedure for smaller chests, which typically preserves nipple sensation; the periareolar technique for small to medium chests with minimal excess skin; and the double incision method for larger chests, which allows full reshaping and repositioning of the nipple-areola complex. Each option is discussed in detail during consultation, including risks, anesthesia choices, and expected outcomes.

Five Techniques, One Individualized Plan

Drainless top surgery: Dr. Sajan offers drainless top surgery where patients can undergo FTM top surgery without external surgical drains, simplifying the early recovery period. Candidacy depends on anatomy and the overall treatment plan, both assessed during consultation.

Nipple preservation: For appropriate patients, Dr. Sajan preserves the nerve supplying the nipple-areola complex instead of performing a free nipple graft, giving patients a meaningful chance of retaining nipple sensation. Eligibility varies with chest size and tissue characteristics.

Minimal incision, or "scarless," top surgery: Select patients qualify for a technique that confines the incision to the areola border rather than creating a long chest scar. Every incision produces some scarring, but this approach dramatically reduces its visibility.

Anchor approach: Patients with significant excess skin, including many post-weight-loss patients, may benefit from an anchor incision pattern that allows more complete skin management and a tighter masculine contour.

Custom scar planning: Patients discuss scar design directly, choosing among straight scars, curved scars, or incisions that follow the natural border of the pectoral muscle.

No Fixed BMI Cutoff

Rigid BMI limits exclude many patients from gender-affirming surgery nationwide. Dr. Sajan takes a different approach, evaluating candidates through a full medical assessment covering overall health, anatomy, medical history, and surgical risk factors. Safety standards still apply to every case, but no patient is turned away on a single number alone.

A Record Patients Can Verify

Dr. Sajan has received more than 1,100 Google reviews. Patients consistently praise his bedside manner, transparency in sharing details, and precision during the surgery.

According to a Patient who had FTM Top Surgery, "They take excellent care of you here! Customer service is fantastic, very sweet staff and nurses, hot towels and free drinks and cookies. My scars look great and very symmetrical, Dr. Sajan is skilled and efficient, my care taker said the whole procedure took less than 2 hours. Great place, definitely recommend for FTM top surgery!"

"Dr. Sajan has been amazing to work with for my FTM top surgery procedure. He is a true professional. His staff have been very communicative and supportive, with a lot of clarity through pre- and post-op. And super friendly! They helped ease my anxiety around the procedure, and the surgery itself went very smoothly. 6 weeks post op and feeling good," said another patient.

"Dr. Sajan and his staff are so incredibly kind, caring and thorough. FTM top surgery is a very intimate and emotional procedure, and I could not have chosen a better team to do it. My aesthetic results are better than I could have hoped. I recommend them 1000 times over! Thank you to everyone at Allure!" said another patient.

That combination of verified patient feedback, procedural volume, and technical range explains why patients researching gender-affirming chest surgery consistently recognize Dr. Sajan as the best surgeon for FTM Top Surgery in the U.S

Media Contact

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

Phone: (206) 209-0988

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-ftm-top-surgeon-in-the-us-1222834