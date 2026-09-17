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ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2026 19:02 Uhr
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Real Tested Inc.: WhatPerfumeFitsMe Introduces Free Fragrance Shortlists and a $12 Sampling Plan

An independent perfume discovery site helps users compare named fragrances, plan sample spending and record wear tests.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / WhatPerfumeFitsMe, by Real Tested Inc,. introduces a fragrance discovery experience built around sampling before committing to a bottle. Its free tools suggest three named fragrances to compare and provide access to a filterable sample catalog. An optional $12 digital plan adds an expanded shortlist, a sampling budget and a 14-day testing sequence.

The free perfume quiz asks nine questions about likes, dislikes, wearing occasions and budgets. Results identify fragrances to investigate, explain the starting directions and link to sample options. No email address is required. The free result does not include physical fragrance samples.

The site's perfume finder catalog gives users another way to compare options, including exact sample sizes and dated retailer price and availability references. The catalog spans multiple brands; its current retailer references use Luckyscent. Prices, stock, delivery and tax must be confirmed with the seller.

The optional $12 plan offers up to eight named fragrances with reasons and source references, allocates sample-item costs within a chosen allowance, and provides a testing notebook. A 14-day sequence helps users record opening impressions, later development and whether they want to revisit a fragrance.

The fee is a one-time payment for a digital product, with no subscription. Fragrance samples, shipping and tax are separate expenses. The site's approach leaves the final choice to the user's own experience wearing and comparing scents.

About WhatPerfumeFitsMe

WhatPerfumeFitsMe is an independent fragrance discovery and sampling-planning site. It combines preference-based shortlists, retailer references and practical testing tools to help users make a more considered perfume choice.

CONTACT:

Company: Real Tested Inc.
Media contact: Justin
Contact details: info@whatperfumefitsme.com
+1 (833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/whatperfumefitsme-introduces-free-fragrance-shortlists-and-a-12-1223169

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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