Vertosoft Partners with RapidSOS to Expand AI-Powered Emergency Response Solutions Across the Public Sector

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Vertosoft is pleased to announce a new partnership with RapidSOS, the leading public safety AI company, expanding access to the company's mission-critical intelligence across federal, state, local, and higher education agencies. The partnership combines RapidSOS' innovative public safety technology with Vertosoft's expertise in government procurement and channel enablement to make it easier for agencies to adopt advanced solutions that support their critical public safety missions.

Through Vertosoft's contract vehicles and partner ecosystem, agencies will have streamlined access to RapidSOS technology designed to connect critical data with emergency communications centers and first responders. By delivering real-time intelligence when it matters most, RapidSOS helps improve situational awareness, accelerate response times, and enable more informed decision-making, helping public safety teams respond more effectively when every second counts.

RapidSOS connects 733 million+ smartphones, vehicles, wearable devices, buildings, sensors, and enterprise systems to the world's largest Safety Network. Powered by RapidSOS Harmony AI, the company securely delivers verified emergency data, including precise location, live video, medical information, crash telemetry, and other critical context, directly to public safety professionals, helping improve response times and emergency outcomes.

As public safety agencies continue adopting Next Generation 911 (NG911) technologies and AI-assisted operations, access to accurate, interoperable emergency data has become increasingly important. RapidSOS helps eliminate information silos by bringing critical information together into a unified operational view, allowing dispatchers and first responders to better assess incidents, coordinate resources, and improve outcomes for the communities they serve.

"RapidSOS is redefining how emergency response organizations access and act on critical information," said Jay Colavita, Founder and President of Vertosoft. "Their purpose-built AI, Harmony AI, empowers emergency communications centers and first responders with the real-time intelligence needed to make faster, more informed decisions during critical incidents. By bringing RapidSOS into our portfolio, we're expanding access to technology that supports public safety modernization and helps government agencies strengthen mission readiness while ultimately improving outcomes for the citizens they serve."

"Vertosoft's deep expertise in government procurement and channel enablement removes the friction that too often stands between public safety agencies and the technology they need," said Karin Marquez, Chief Public Safety Brand Officer at RapidSOS. "By joining forces, we're making it easier for federal, state, local, and higher education agencies to connect to the Safety Network and put critical, real-time intelligence directly in the hands of the responders who rely on it most every day."

By adding RapidSOS to its growing portfolio of innovative technology solutions, Vertosoft continues its commitment to helping government agencies adopt emerging technologies that improve mission outcomes. Together, Vertosoft and RapidSOS will simplify access to modern emergency response capabilities, enabling agencies to accelerate deployment, strengthen public safety operations, and better support the communities they serve.

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is the leading public safety AI company that unlocks mission-critical intelligence for first responders and enterprise security teams - enabling faster, smarter, and more accurate emergency response. RapidSOS HARMONY AI, the first purpose-built AI for public safety, is fueled by the world's largest safety network of 733M+ devices, 250+ global enterprises, and 23,500+ agencies, and has supported more than one billion emergencies across 16 countries. For more information, visit rapidsos.com.?

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. For more information, visit vertosoft.com.

Contact Information:

Name: Nicole Bongianino

Company: Vertosoft

Email: Marketing@vertosoft.com

Phone: 571-707-4130

SOURCE: Vertosoft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-partners-with-rapidsos-to-expand-ai-powered-emergency-1220752