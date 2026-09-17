Bali Property Sourcing has removed rental yield, occupancy, and projected income figures from all property listings and is calling on other Bali agencies and developers to adopt the same approach.

Bali, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Bali Property Sourcing has adopted a formal policy banning rental yield, occupancy, and projected income figures from every property listing it carries. The policy applies to all listings, including developments in which the company has an ownership interest. The agency is also calling on other businesses in the Bali property market to remove similar projections from their listings.

The policy is intended to separate confirmed property information from estimates about future financial performance. Bali Property Sourcing said rental projections depend on assumptions about how often a property will be occupied, the rates it may achieve, and the costs involved in operating it. Because those figures cannot be confirmed in advance, the company does not include them as part of its listing information.

The change comes as property transactions in Bali face greater scrutiny around ownership structures and documentation. Regional Regulation No. 4/2026 introduced new restrictions affecting productive farmland and nominee ownership arrangements, placing additional attention on the information buyers rely on when reviewing a property.

Under the new policy, Bali Property Sourcing limits its approved property listings in Bali to information that can be checked against source documents, including asking prices, land and building areas, lease expiry dates, and payment schedules. Lease terms are shown using the actual expiry date rather than only a stated number of remaining years. The company is asking other agencies and developers to apply the same documentation-first approach by presenting material property information in a form buyers can verify independently and keeping financial modelling separate from sales listings.

"A yield forecast is four guesses stacked on top of each other. Occupancy, nightly rate, cost base, and the assumption that letting the villa is legal in the first place," said Wayan Agus Sugiarsa. "Get the fourth one wrong and the other three do not matter."

Alongside the changes to its listings, Bali Property Sourcing also publishes the Bali Buyer's Guide as a resource for foreign buyers navigating property transactions in Bali. The guide covers leasehold structures, nominee arrangements, taxes, and key documents that may require review, providing additional context on the factors buyers should consider before committing to a transaction.

Looking ahead, Bali Property Sourcing plans to keep the policy in place across all current and future listings while continuing to advocate for clearer disclosure practices in the Bali property market.

About Bali Property Sourcing





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Media Contact



Name

Bali Property Sourcing

Contact name

Agus Estari

Contact phone

62 822 3336 9550

Contact address

Jl. Raya Munggu

City

Munggu

State

Bali

Zip

80351

Country

Indonesia

Url

https://balipropertysourcing.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314836