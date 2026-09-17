BOE, JD.com celebrate four years of mutual empowerment in London

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOE and JD.com today held a ceremony celebrating the fourth anniversary of their empowerment initiative at JD.com's UK headquarters. This marks a milestone of their four-year deep partnership, and also represents the leap from domestic value co-creation to global collaboration. As global leaders in display and retail, the two will consolidate their core strengths and proven experience to build a new model of global expansion powered by technology and consumption.

The choice of London this time is no coincidence-it is the heartland of BOE's European operations and home to JD.com's UK headquarters. The celebration coincides with the "Reviving Craft - Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage and Contemporary Design Exhibition" during London Design Festival 2026. BOE has been the exhibition's lead display technology partner for three years, and JD.com and its European online retailer, Joybuy, acted as the lead AI Technology sponsor for the London exhibition, highlighting the seamless alignment between the two companies in both commercial synergy and going overseas. Si Da, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of BOE, and Jack Shuai Li, Senior Vice President of JD Group and CEO of JD Worldwide, attended the event.

Si Da stated that in the last four years, the two have pioneered a mutual empowerment paradigm where consumer demands inform R&D and technologies are delivered straight to consumers. A wealth of market-proven collaboration experience and outcomes have been gained. Taking London as a new starting point, the two are bringing this model and capabilities to overseas markets. For Chinese enterprises, going global means more than selling products overseas. What matters more is to integrate into local communities and contribute to local development. BOE's overseas revenue exceeds 50% of the total, while JD.com has launched Joybuy in six countries in Europe with its "order in the morning, receive in the afternoon" ultra-fast shopping experience covering over 40 million population. Together, the two companies are working to replicate Chinese technical standards and service models overseas, creating tangible value and experiences for global users.

Since its launch in 2022, the empowerment initiative has built a two-way link between R&D and consumer demands, and achieved remarkable results in marketing empowerment of BOE's flagship store on JD.com, joint standard setting, esports ecosystem building, Customer-to-Manufacturer (C2M), and more.

BOE and JD.com have further advanced industry ecosystem building. They jointly launched the Best of Esports Alliance, which now consists of 28 leading global brands, enhancing the gaming value chain through hardware, content, and scenarios. They also partnered with industry leaders-including TÜV Rheinland, Hisense, Skyworth, Lenovo, and AOC-to establish the "High-Value Ecosystem Industry Alliance." Furthermore, they launched the "High-Value Growth Initiative" across the industry and introduced the "Three-True Promise" (True Color, True Motion, True Contrast) for 100-inch large screens, driving the industry to shift from a logic of competition to one of symbiosis.

The two remain true to their original purpose of cooperation, prioritizing consumer value and sustainable industry development. They established a joint institute for technological innovation and released the industry's first "S+" quality standard. BOE's store on JD.com is the industry's first online immersive technology experience hub, featuring various end products powered by its industry-endorsed technology brands of ADS Pro, f-OLED, and a-MLED.

Building on four years of solid partnership, BOE and JD.com will explore new frontiers of collaboration in such areas as overseas brand marketing, consumer goods marketing, power-efficient digital products, perovskite products, and innovative scenario-based applications. This is expected to forge a new pathway for the integrated development of the global display industry and retail ecosystem.

Upholding the "Powered by BOE" philosophy, BOE will continue working with more partners to unlock more possibilities on the international stage.

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