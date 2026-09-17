Airtripmaker is expanding its U.S and Canada travel platform by introducing enhanced coverage for Indian destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Trivandrum, Goa, Pune, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Calicut, Vadodara, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kashmir, Punjab.

Germantown, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Airtripmaker, a fast-growing global flight booking platform, today announced an expanded focus on USA to India Flight and Canada to India Flight routes. The company has strengthened its offerings for travelers seeking Economy, Premium Economy, Business Class and First-Class flight tickets from the USA or Canada.

By targeting commonly searched terms like "Business class flights" "Canada to India Business Class Flights" "Flights from US to India," and "ticket prices from US to India," Airtripmaker is aligning its platform with real-world user search behavior. This allows travelers to more easily find relevant information tailored to their departure city and destination.

Users can access a range of flight options, including economy, premium, business class and first class travel, and compare different airlines, routes, and fare structures. The platform emphasizes clarity and structured presentation of travel data to help users navigate complex international flight options.

Customers searching for business class flight tickets to India can now browse and compare hundreds of options through the Airtripmaker platform, with real-time pricing, flexible date tools, and dedicated fare-alert technology that notifies users the moment business class flights to India become available. The platform covers all major Indian gateway cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

The dedicated landing page - Business class flights to India - serves as a one-stop destination for travellers seeking business class tickets to India. The page features live fare comparisons, curated deals, and a streamlined booking flow built for speed and simplicity.

"Our focus is to make international travel planning more streamlined for users traveling from USA or Canada to India," said Sam Malhotra. "By organizing information based on routes and search trends, we aim to improve both usability and relevance."

In addition to route-based pages, Airtripmaker is expanding its informational content to include travel tips, pricing insights, and seasonal trends. This helps users better understand fluctuations in airfare and plan their travel accordingly.

The company is also working on expanding coverage for additional American or Canadian cities and enhancing its content strategy to support both high-volume and long-tail search queries.

Through continuous improvements and expansion, Airtripmaker is positioning itself as a useful resource for travelers seeking flights from US or Canada to India.

About Airtripmaker

Airtripmaker is a leading online travel platform specializing in economy, premium, business class and first-class flights to India and international destinations. With comprehensive route coverage from major US or Canadian cities to popular destinations across India, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, Airtripmaker serves thousands of travelers annually who value both comfort and value.

For more info visit https://www.airtripmaker.com/flights

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314830