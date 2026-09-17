EQS-News: Distributed Systems Management Limited / Key word(s): Financial

Hypercall Integrates Block Scholes Institutional-Grade Oracle Feeds for On-Chain Options Markets



17.09.2026 / 20:16 CET/CEST

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Integration Will Strengthen Market-data Infrastructure as Hypercall Expands Crypto and Real-world Asset Options on Hyperliquid SINGAPORE - September 17, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Hypercall, the 24/7 on-chain options exchange built on Hyperliquid, announced today that it is integrating institutional-grade oracle feeds from Block Scholes into its options infrastructure. The integration will provide Hypercall with market data designed to support the pricing and risk management of options across crypto and, as the platform expands, real-world assets. Hypercall offers fractional options with no minimum trade size, giving traders access to defined-risk positions without the contract-size constraints common in traditional options markets. The platform connects directly to Hyperliquid's perpetual markets, allowing market makers to hedge options exposure through one of the largest on-chain derivatives venues. As Hypercall expands the assets and markets available through its exchange, reliable reference data becomes increasingly important to pricing, execution and risk management. Block Scholes' oracle feeds will serve as a market-data input within Hypercall's infrastructure, supporting the development of options markets across a broader range of underlying assets. "Building a serious global options market on-chain requires market data that can meet the same standard as the trading infrastructure around it," said Jake Sylvestre, Founder of Hypercall. "Block Scholes has built institutional-grade derivatives data and oracle infrastructure across some of the most important crypto markets. Integrating those feeds gives Hypercall a stronger foundation as we expand from crypto into a much broader universe of assets." Block Scholes provides market data, analytics and oracle infrastructure spanning spot, perpetuals, futures and options markets. Its offerings include reference pricing, implied volatility surfaces and risk analytics delivered through APIs and on-chain and off-chain oracle solutions. Block Scholes' crypto options data is also available through the Bloomberg Terminal. The company is extending its oracle infrastructure into real-world assets, providing pricing and market data for tokenized traditional assets as institutional markets increasingly move on-chain. That expansion aligns with Hypercall's roadmap to support a broader range of equity, index, crypto and RWA options. The integration brings together Hypercall's 24/7 options infrastructure and Block Scholes' derivatives-data capabilities as both companies work to expand the market infrastructure available for on-chain financial products. About Hypercall Hypercall is a 24/7 on-chain options exchange built on Hyperliquid. The platform offers fractional options with no minimum trade size and connects options trading directly to Hyperliquid's perpetual markets for hedging. Hypercall is building toward a broader market spanning crypto, equities, indices and real-world assets. About Block Scholes



Block Scholes is a derivatives intelligence company providing institutional-grade market data, analytics and oracle infrastructure. Its products span spot, perpetuals, futures and options markets and are delivered through APIs and on-chain and off-chain infrastructure to exchanges, DeFi protocols and institutional market participants. Contact

Jonathan Phillips

Hypercall@PhillComm.Global

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News Source: Distributed Systems Management Limited





17.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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