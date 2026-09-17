BN Strategic Metals Corporation: BN Launches APT Pre-Feasibility Program for Atolia Tungsten Project; Selects Samuels Engineering

Program advances evaluation of an integrated U.S. tungsten mine-to-APT supply chain

INDIAN WELLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / BN Strategic Metals Corporation ("BN" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based critical minerals company, today announced that it has selected Samuels Engineering to conduct a pre-feasibility study for a proposed domestic ammonium paratungstate ("APT") processing facility.

The APT study is part of BN's broader feasibility program for its Atolia Tungsten Project in California's historic Rand Mining District. It advances the Company's evaluation of an integrated domestic tungsten supply chain spanning mining, concentration and downstream APT production.

The pre-feasibility work will assess the technical requirements, potential plant configuration and economic considerations associated with adding APT processing to BN's planned tungsten mining and concentration operations.

The results are expected to inform BN's broader Atolia feasibility study and help the Company evaluate the project as an integrated mine-to-APT operation, rather than solely as a producer of tungsten concentrate.

Evaluating the Full U.S. Tungsten Supply Chain

BN is evaluating a potential domestic supply chain that includes: U.S. Tungsten Resource--U.S. Mining--U.S. Concentration--U.S. APT Production--U.S. Defense and Industrial Customers

"BN's objective is to evaluate the entire tungsten supply chain," said Robert Binkele, Chief Executive Officer of BN Strategic Metals.

"Selecting Samuels Engineering to undertake the APT pre-feasibility work is an important step toward determining the technical and economic requirements for domestic APT production alongside our Atolia mining and concentration operations."

Binkele continued, "America's tungsten challenge does not end with having tungsten in the ground. The United States needs the capability to mine it, concentrate it and convert it into the downstream materials required by American defense, aerospace and advanced manufacturing. Our objective is to determine whether BN can bring those capabilities together into one integrated American supply chain."

Scope of the APT Pre-Feasibility Program

The study is expected to evaluate:

Potential plant capacity and process design

Metallurgical requirements and feed specifications

Capital and operating costs

Infrastructure requirements

Permitting considerations

Integration with BN's planned mining and concentration facilities

Opportunities to process qualifying third-party feed

BN also intends to assess whether a future facility could process qualifying tungsten-bearing material from other U.S. and allied sources, in addition to feed generated by BN's own operations.

If technically and economically viable, this strategy could position BN's proposed APT facility as part of a broader domestic tungsten-processing platform.

No final investment or construction decision has been made regarding the proposed APT facility. Any future development remains subject to technical and economic studies, permitting, financing, regulatory approvals, commercial arrangements and other customary project-development considerations.

Advancing Atolia Toward Production

BN continues to advance feasibility, engineering, permitting, metallurgical, infrastructure and development activities for the Atolia Tungsten Project. The Company is currently targeting initial tungsten production during the second half of 2027, subject to permitting, financing, construction, technical work and other customary development requirements.

"Our mission is straightforward," Binkele said. "Mine it here. Process it here. Supply America from America."

About BN Strategic Metals Corporation

BN Strategic Metals Corporation is a U.S.-based critical minerals company focused on developing domestic tungsten resources and downstream processing capabilities.

The Company's flagship Atolia Tungsten Project is located in California's historic Rand Mining District. BN is advancing the project through feasibility, engineering, permitting and development while evaluating a vertically integrated strategy encompassing mining, concentration and domestic production of ammonium paratungstate.

BN's objective is to help establish a secure U.S. supply of tungsten materials for defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing and other strategic industries.

BN Strategic Metals

Robert Binkele, Chief Executive Officer

760-409-7117

rbinkele@bnstrategicmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding BN Strategic Metals Corporation's plans, objectives and expectations, including statements concerning feasibility and pre-feasibility studies, development schedules, permitting, financing, construction, anticipated production, potential APT production, processing capacity, third-party feed and future operations.

The proposed APT facility remains subject to technical and economic studies, permitting, financing, regulatory approvals, commercial arrangements and a final investment decision. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BN undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: BN Strategic Metals Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/bn-launches-apt-pre-feasibility-program-for-atolia-tungsten-project-selects-samue-1218237