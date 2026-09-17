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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 21:10 Uhr
125 Leser
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Chint Global: CHINT Presents Advanced Grid Solutions for Europe in Paris

Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Europe works towards building more resilient, flexible and sustainable energy systems, it increasingly needs reliable partners, and CHINT has proven itself to be a trusted provider of integrated power and energy solutions.

The company has been showcasing its advanced power technologies at CIGRE 2026 in Paris, highlighting products designed to support the modernization of electricity networks and the growing energy demands of the digital economy.

From 23-28 August CIGRE 2026 brought power industry leaders and stakeholders together at the Palais des Congrès. CHINT's engineering specialists engaged with utilities, contractors, consultants and technology partners to present applications including high-voltage transmission, substation modernization, sustainable power distribution, energy storage and power supply for data centers.

CHINT showcased two solutions illustrating the changing demands being placed on power infrastructure: the 750kV Natural Ester Oil-immersed Power Transformer and the Data Center Power Pod.

The 750kV Natural Ester Oil-immersed Power Transformer is designed to support the development of high-capacity transmission networks, reflecting the industry's increasing need for more sustainable power infrastructure. CHINT's transformer combines high-voltage performance with enhanced environmental protection and safety. It supports lower-carbon power infrastructure while enhancing fire safety, contributing to the sustainable modernization of Europe's power networks.

Meanwhile, the Data Center Power Pod addresses another major shift in Europe's energy landscape. As data centers require increasing amounts of reliable electricity, the challenge is becoming not only how to generate more power, but how to deliver and manage it efficiently. CHINT's Data Center Power Pod is designed as an integrated power solution to help support the infrastructure required by next-generation digital facilities.

"As the age of AI, renewable energy and electrification reshape Europe's power landscape, customers are increasingly looking for partners that can deliver integrated, reliable and future-ready power solutions rather than standalone products," said Beibei Zheng, Vice President of CHINT Global. "At CHINT, we see this transformation as an opportunity to drive innovation and create value for our customers."

Beyond the two featured products, CHINT presented a wide array of solutions spanning transmission and distribution, energy storage and digital infrastructure. The company's presence at CIGRE reflected its focus on delivering integrated solutions and supporting customers throughout the lifecycle of increasingly complex energy projects.

With operations serving more than 140 countries and regions, CHINT continues to combine global technology capabilities with local expertise and partnerships. As Europe invests in a more secure, sustainable and digitally enabled energy future, the company aims to support the development of power infrastructure capable of meeting both today's needs and tomorrow's opportunities.

About CHINT

Founded in 1984, CHINT is a global provider of integrated power and energy solutions. Its business includes green energy, intelligent electrical solutions and smart home solutions. With more than 40,000 employees worldwide, CHINT supports customers across the energy value chain through technology, integrated solutions and local service capabilities.

PRESS CONTACT

ZOEY HAN

hanzy5@chintglobal.com


Publication Partner


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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