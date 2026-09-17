GMTech Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with OmniX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / GMTECH INC. ("GMTH" or the "Company") (OTC:GMTH) today announced that it has reached a preliminary consensus with OmniX regarding a strategic partnership and will advance relevant collaborative initiatives based on subsequent arrangements.

OmniX is a digital financial services platform focused on crypto-native and next-generation global investors. It focuses on real-world asset ("RWA")-related digital services and the connection between traditional financial markets and the Web3 ecosystem.

As traditional finance and digital asset markets continue to converge, investor demand for asset allocation is shifting from single-market approaches toward multi-asset, global strategies. OmniX recognizes this trend and is exploring fintech service experiences that better align with the needs of digital-asset-native users.

Based on the current consensus, the parties intend to focus their collaboration on the following areas:

Advancing research and technology development in RWA, securities digitization, and related fintech fields;

Exploring technological synergies in Web3, digital assets, and next-generation trading infrastructure;

Exploring opportunities for cross-border digital financial applications, investor education, and international market expansion;

Exploring potential collaboration on products and services related to global equities, ETFs, derivatives, and digital assets.

The Company believes this partnership consensus will enable both parties to leverage their respective strengths in technology, operations, and market resources. While adhering to applicable laws, regulations, and investor protection principles, the parties aim to exchange insights on fintech, digital services, and Web3 ecosystem trends, as well as explore potential business synergies.

Ms. Juan Yang, Chief Executive Officer of GMTech Inc., stated:

We believe that traditional finance and digital assets are entering a phase of deeper integration. GMTech looks forward to establishing a long-term, pragmatic partnership with OmniX to jointly explore opportunities in RWA, fintech, trading infrastructure, and cross-border digital applications. At the same time, we will continue to prioritize compliance, risk management, and investor protection as the foundation for these business initiatives."

The current cooperation understanding reflects the parties' present intentions and direction. Any specific cooperation projects will remain subject to subsequent agreements, business considerations, applicable laws and regulations, regulatory requirements, and necessary internal approvals. The Company will disclose material developments, if any, in accordance with applicable disclosure and regulatory requirements.

About GMTech Inc.

GMTech Inc. is a technology company that provides IT consulting and related technology services to clients. Through its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, Shenggang Excellence Limited, the Company is also expanding into new technology business areas, including the design and development of smartphones incorporating Web3 technology elements.

About OmniX

OmniX is a digital financial services platform for crypto-native and next-generation global investors. It focuses on connecting traditional financial markets with the Web3 ecosystem and exploring RWA-related digital service models, with the goal of developing a more open and efficient digital financial services experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect the current view about future events. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

contact@shengganghk.com

SOURCE: GMTech Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gmtech-inc.-announces-strategic-cooperation-with-omnix-1223276