The macro strategy firm introduces a complimentary research platform combining macro analysis, market data, multi-source research and a nine-agent AI-assisted workflow.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Guy Gentile, a macro strategy firm focused on macro research, market analysis and trading strategy, today announced the public launch of The Regime Desk, a complimentary research platform providing regular macro and liquidity analysis through GuyGentile.com.

The Regime Desk publishes macro research covering regime classification, liquidity conditions, key event windows, levels for major indexes and volatility, and research setups presented for analysis rather than as investment advice. The service is built on a custom nine-agent AI research pipeline that gathers current and publicly available market data, cross-checks information against public sources including SEC filings, U.S. Treasury releases, EIA data and other government and market sources, then produces research briefs with source references and risk disclosures.

"I spent two decades building trading infrastructure and watching how macro, liquidity, and unexpected events move markets. The Regime Desk is what I always wanted in my own morning read: fast, sourced, institutional-quality, and complimentary. No stock tips, no hype - just a clear picture of the regime so readers can make their own decisions," said Guy Gentile

The launch follows the publication of Gentile's book, Liquidity Event: The Fund Manager's Guide to Macro, Catalysts, and Event-Driven Markets, which presents a framework for analyzing macro regimes, liquidity and event-driven market conditions.

Key Features of The Regime Desk

Daily macro regime snapshot with trend assessment, risk context and volatility levels.

Integration with Alpha Signal Suite market data and options analytics.

Multi-source research using SEC EDGAR, U.S. Treasury releases, EIA data and other public sources.

Published research notes with timestamps, sources and explicit non-advisory disclaimers.

Complimentary email distribution for members and subscribers.

About Guy Gentile

Guy Gentile is a macro strategy firm focused on macro research, market analysis and trading strategy. The firm was founded by Guy Gentile, a macro strategist, proprietary trader and author of books on trading, risk and market strategy. He founded DAS Trader and the SpeedTrader/SureTrader suite of active-trader brokerage services. Through GuyGentile.com, the firm currently focuses on macro research, market analysis and the development of research tools, including The Regime Desk.

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