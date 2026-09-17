NKIV Productions Announces Partnership With Moonlight Studios and Alignment With Nonprofit 2Kind

West Hollywood-based media studio expands production slate with upcoming music video project for Madeline Rosene and debuts latest "Meet the Makers" episode featuring fashion PR expert Marco Lönner.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NKIV Productions, an independent media production company headquartered at The Lot on Formosa, announced Wednesday a series of corporate milestones, including a new production partnership with Moonlight Studios, a community partnership with the nonprofit 2Kind, and programming expansions for its interview series "Meet the Makers."

Under the newly established joint venture with Moonlight Studios, NKIV Productions is expanding its core footprint across commercial, music, and digital visual media. The partnership's inaugural project is a music video production for recording artist Madeline Rosene, marking a collaborative expansion into music video storytelling for both companies.

Simultaneously, NKIV Productions released the latest episode of its original series, "Meet the Makers," which has grown its global digital audience to more than 30,000 subscribers on YouTube. The series explores the creative processes behind careers in entertainment, fashion, technology, and design. Previous guests include actor and model Shayne Davis ("Vanderpump Rules"), entrepreneur Jeremy Travon, celebrity stylist Ariel Tinsley, and AI entrepreneur Juliet Gordy.

The newest episode features London-based fashion PR expert Marco Lönner, who discusses his work in brand strategy and VIP relations at Paul Smith, alongside his previous experience at Levi's and Giorgio Armani. The conversation offers industry analysis on legacy fashion aesthetics, international communications, and modern creative positioning.

In alignment with its broader mandate to empower the creative community, NKIV Productions has formalized an official partnership with 2Kind, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to career sustainability for independent creators. Through joint programming and fiscal sponsorship initiatives, NKIV Productions will support 2Kind's mission of providing young and emerging filmmakers with financial education, production mentorship, and industry access.

"NKIV Productions was built on the principle that storytelling spans across disciplines - connecting film, fashion, technology, and design," said Norman King IV, founder of NKIV Productions. "These new partnerships with Moonlight Studios and 2Kind allow us to scale our production capabilities while investing directly in the next generation of visual storytellers."

NKIV Productions continues to develop original film, television, and digital properties that examine contemporary culture, executive achievement, and artistic processes.

About NKIV Productions

Based at The Lot on Formosa in West Hollywood, California, NKIV Productions is an independent media production studio developing film, television, digital series, and cross-industry narrative projects. Through original programming such as "Meet the Makers" and co-productions, NKIV Productions provides a platform for elevated storytelling at the intersection of cinema, art, design, and culture

NKIV Productions

norman.king@nkivproductions.com

https://www.normankingiv.com/

Moonlight Studios

310 400 2926

studiola@moonlightrentals.com

moonlightrentals.la

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