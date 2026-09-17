Flow Society Announces Stacked Lineup of Summer 2026 Partnerships, Headlined by Lacrosse Legend Greg Gurenlian

New cobranded collections span sports, food, automotive, and military support - including collaborations with Hall of Famer Greg Gurenlian, Sal's Pizza, PT Autosport, Filthy Chips, Maruchan Noodles, Under Armour, Powerade, and the Green Beret Foundation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Flow Society, a division of Big Idea Brands, LLC, the premium lifestyle and performance apparel brand built for lacrosse culture and beyond, today announced a wave of new summer partnerships that bring together sports, entertainment, and community in one of the brand's most ambitious collaboration slates to date. In addition, the Company announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to allow fans to become owners.

Leading the announcement is a new partnership with Greg Gurenlian, the National Lacrosse League legend and Hall of Famer widely regarded as one of the greatest faceoff specialists in the sport's history. The collaboration will produce a signature cobranded apparel collection that reflects Gurenlian's competitive edge and larger-than-life presence both on and off the field. Flow Society | Bold Lacrosse Clothing, Pickleball Sportswear, & More

"Greg embodies the grind, the swagger, and the passion that Flow Society was built around," Jonathan Mayer, CEO of Flow said. "Bringing his name and story into our lineup is a natural fit for our community, and we can't wait for fans to see what we've created together."

Joining Gurenlian in this round of partnerships are Sal's Pizza and PT Autosport, both of which have chosen to team up with Flow Society on cobranded apparel collections that translate each brand's identity into wearable, everyday gear.

Sal's Pizza, the legendary New England pizza chain known for its beloved mascot Roni, has built a devoted following at some of the region's most iconic sports venues, including Gillette Stadium, TD Garden, and Fenway Park in Boston. The new cobranded collection channels that same hometown pride and game-day energy into a line of apparel, giving fans a way to represent Sal's Pizza on and off the field alongside their favorite teams.

At PT Autosport, the team is focused on creating development opportunities in motorsports for aspiring drivers, engineers, and business professionals from diverse economic and ethnic backgrounds - and its new cobranded, sponsored apparel collection with Flow Society will help carry that mission to a wider audience.

In addition to these new cobranded collaborations, Flow Society has rolled out a series of collections over the past year or two developed with some of the most recognizable names in snacks, sports nutrition, athletic performance, and military support, including:

Filthy Chips

Maruchan Noodles

Under Armour

Powerade

The Green Beret Foundation

The Green Beret Foundation partnership carries special significance for the brand, with a portion of proceeds supporting the Foundation's mission to provide critical support to U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers, their families, and the families of the fallen.

"This summer's lineup is about more than merchandise - it's about culture," the spokesperson added. "Whether it's honoring a legend like Greg Gurenlian, teaming up with brands people already love, or supporting the Green Beret Foundation's incredible mission, every collection tells a story our community can rally behind."

Each collection will be available for a limited time at flowsociety.com, with select pieces also rolling out through Flow Society's retail partners. Fans are encouraged to sign up for early access and release notifications on the Flow Society website.

Flow Society also has just launched a Crowd Fund site to enable so many fans, customers and individuals to become a part of our growing community. Inspired by the spirit of the game and the confidence of street style, Flow was created to give every athlete, creator, and competitor something real to represent. You owned the shorts, now own the Company. Interested investors can visit https://invest.flowsociety.com/

"Flow Society isn't just a streetwear brand anymore, were shaping the future of youth sports culture. As we grow into the Flow Society Brand Collective, we're bringing together new apparel lines, team partnerships, custom gear programs and upcoming creator collabs. This brand is built on movement-literally and culturally, said Seth Prezioso, President of Flow Society."

About Flow Society

Flow Society is a premium lifestyle apparel brand rooted in lacrosse culture, known for its bold designs, athlete and celebrity collaborations, and connection to the sport's grassroots community. The brand partners with athletes, influencers, and organizations across sports and entertainment to create apparel that reflects the energy, attitude, and passion of the game. www.flowsociety.com

Media Contact

Jonathan Mayer, CEO Flow Society

Info@flowsociety.com

201 683 7374

Disclaimer

Equity crowdfunding investments in private placements, and start-up investments in particular, are speculative and involve a high degree of risk and those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment through equity crowdfunding tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

The testimonials presented are the opinions of the individuals providing them. They may not represent the experience of all clients or investors and are not a guarantee of future performance or statements. Individuals were compensated $3,000 per month for providing these testimonials and other marketing services and therefore, have a financial or other interest that could affect the objectivity of their statements.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 30 East 23rd Street, 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10010, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck. DealMaker Securities LLC does not make investment recommendations. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT placing or selling these securities on behalf of the Issuer. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT soliciting this investment or making any recommendations by collecting, reviewing, and processing an Investor's documentation for this investment.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management. When used in the offering materials, the words "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Flow Society

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/flow-society-announces-stacked-lineup-of-summer-2026-partnerships-head-1221569