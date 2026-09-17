VISIONAIZE INC: Visionaize Introduces AI-Powered V-Smart DocX 2.0 to Transform Engineering Data into Actionable Intelligence

New capabilities connect P&IDs, 3D digital twins and operational information to help industrial organizations improve asset visibility, efficiency and decision-making

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Visionaize today announced Smart DocX 2.0, introducing new AI capabilities for engineering document intelligence within its AI-powered industrial digital twin platform, helping organizations transform fragmented engineering documentation and operational information into connected, intelligent and actionable digital assets.

Designed for complex industrial environments, Visionaize's technology brings together artificial intelligence, 3D visualization and engineering data to provide engineers, operators and maintenance teams with a more intuitive way to understand physical assets and the systems that connect them.

A key component of the portfolio is V-Smart DocX 2.0, an AI-powered solution that transforms conventional Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams (P&IDs) into intelligent, searchable digital information and structured asset registries.

"Industrial companies have invested heavily in engineering documentation, operational systems and 3D models, but these sources of information often remain disconnected," said David Reinhart, COO & EVP, Digital twins at Visionaize. "With DocX 2.0, we're using AI to make engineering information more accessible and connect it with the broader plant context. By bringing these information sources together, we help industrial teams spend less time searching, better understand their assets, and make informed decisions faster."

Turning static Engineering Documents into Intelligent and Actionable Information

Engineering Documents like PFDs, P&IDs & Isometrics, are critical documents used throughout the lifecycle of industrial facilities, but extracting information from them can be time-consuming and dependent on manual processes.

V-Smart DocX 2.0 uses proprietary AI algorithms to recognize and extract information from P&IDs, including asset tags, symbols and associated metadata. The resulting intelligent data can be searched, analyzed and connected with other sources of plant information.

The solution also enables users to connect P&ID information with 3D visualization, providing a pathway from a two-dimensional engineering document to the corresponding physical asset within a digital representation of the facility.

Key V-Smart DocX 2.0 capabilities include:

Enhanced AI-powered recognition and extraction of P&ID information

Enhanced Intelligent search across engineering documentation

New Asset-tag and symbol identification

New Interactive visualization of asset relationships and connectivity

New Collaboration and annotation capabilities

Enhanced APIs for integration with enterprise, 3D AV and engineering systems

From Engineering Documents to Digital Twins

Visionaize's broader platform is designed to create a connected digital representation of industrial facilities by combining 3D digital twins with engineering and operational information. Its Contextualized Data Platform (CDP) links this information to the assets and systems it describes, providing a shared foundation for visualization, analysis and AI-assisted workflows.

This approach can help organizations establish greater visibility across assets, systems and processes while giving teams a common visual context for analyzing complex industrial environments.

Potential applications include asset performance management, maintenance, inspection, operational optimization and safety.

"Digital transformation in industrial environments cannot stop at creating a 3D model," said Vikas Agrawal, CEO. "The real value comes from connecting that model to the engineering and operational knowledge that people rely on every day. DocX 2.0 advances that vision by using AI to turn engineering documents into connected information that people can use in their daily work."

Enabling More Connected Industrial Operations

By connecting traditionally siloed sources of information, Visionaize aims to help industrial organizations reduce the time required to locate and interpret critical asset information.

The technology is particularly relevant to asset-intensive industries where engineering documentation, physical infrastructure and operational data must remain closely aligned throughout the asset lifecycle.

Visionaize's approach provides organizations with a foundation for applying AI to industrial information while maintaining the visual and engineering context required by operation teams.

Availability

Visionaize's product portfolio, including V-Smart DocX 2.0 and its industrial digital twin capabilities, is available for industrial organizations seeking to modernize engineering information and operational workflows.

For more information, visit https://www.visionaize.com

About Visionaize

Visionaize develops AI-powered industrial digital twin technology that helps organizations visualize, connect and understand complex engineering and operational information. By combining artificial intelligence, 3D visualization and digital twin technology, Visionaize enables industrial teams to access contextual information and make more informed decisions across the asset lifecycle.

Media Contact:

Subhash Sachdeva

CFO

Visionaize Inc.

ssachdeva@visionaize.com

+1 650 804 4904

SOURCE: Visionaize

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/visionaize-introduces-ai-powered-v-smart-docx-2.0-to-transform-en-1222850