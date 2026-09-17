Current MSP Inc: Current Launches Its Projects, Sales and Reporting Platform for MSPs and Signs Multiple MSPs on Two Continents in Eight Days

Built to sit on top of Autotask, ConnectWise PSA and HaloPSA, Current adds dependency-aware project management, an MSP CRM, AI dashboards, Strategic Business Reviews and patent-pending whitespace analysis. Syncro support arrives Monday, September 21, and founders pricing of $50 per user per month is open to the first 100 MSPs.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Current MSP Inc. today announced the launch of Current (current.day), a projects, sales and reporting platform for managed services providers (MSPs) that connects to the professional services automation (PSA) system an MSP already runs. Within eight days of launch, dozens of MSPs in the United States and the Europe were paying for it.

MSPs run their business across a PSA for tickets and billing, a quoting tool, a CRM, a reporting product, a project planner and the spreadsheets that hold them together. Each one holds part of the truth, and revenue leaks in the handoffs. A won quote waits days while a project manager re-types the statement of work into the PSA. Engineers hear the same request in ticket after ticket, and it never reaches sales. A Strategic Business Review (SBR) or quarterly business review (QBR) for one client can take five to seven hours to assemble. Dashboards need a consultant to set up and still give three answers to one question.

Current does not ask an MSP to replace its PSA. The PSA stays the system of record for time, tickets and billing. Current syncs two ways with it and handles the work the PSA was never built for.

"MSP owners don't need an eleventh tool. They need the ten they already pay for to stop losing money between each other. Current sits on top of the PSA you already run, so your team keeps billing and tickets where they are and gets back the hours it spends re-typing quotes, rebuilding schedules and chasing numbers nobody trusts. Twenty MSPs paying in the first eight days tells us that pain is the same on both sides of the Atlantic." Kevin Damghani, Founder, Current MSP Inc.

Built for the work between the tickets

Quote-to-project automation. Current reads a won quote line by line and builds the phases, tasks, dependencies and dates around the hours sold, then pushes the plan into the PSA. Kickoff moves from days to the same day. Quotes flow in from ScalePad Quoter, ConnectWise CPQ, Kaseya Quote Manager and HaloPSA.

Current reads a won quote line by line and builds the phases, tasks, dependencies and dates around the hours sold, then pushes the plan into the PSA. Kickoff moves from days to the same day. Quotes flow in from ScalePad Quoter, ConnectWise CPQ, Kaseya Quote Manager and HaloPSA. MSP project management. A dependency-aware scheduling engine with critical path, Kanban and Gantt boards, PTO-aware timelines and reusable project playbooks. Drag one date and the plan reflows around time off and real availability. Time entries go to the PSA for billing, and guards catch unbilled hours before they are lost.

A dependency-aware scheduling engine with critical path, Kanban and Gantt boards, PTO-aware timelines and reusable project playbooks. Drag one date and the plan reflows around time off and real availability. Time entries go to the PSA for billing, and guards catch unbilled hours before they are lost. Whitespace analysis (patent pending). Current reads every ticket and email in the PSA and maps what each account keeps asking about against the services it buys, so account managers see the revenue sitting in open gaps and which accounts are already asking.

Current reads every ticket and email in the PSA and maps what each account keeps asking about against the services it buys, so account managers see the revenue sitting in open gaps and which accounts are already asking. Strategic Business Reviews in under an hour. Current pulls an account's tickets, devices, survey responses and contract lines, drafts the review with industry benchmarks, and hands it to an account manager to check and present.

Current pulls an account's tickets, devices, survey responses and contract lines, drafts the review with industry benchmarks, and hands it to an account manager to check and present. AI dashboards and TV mode. Describe the number you want to watch and Current builds the tile from PSA and remote monitoring and management (RMM) data, with one definition behind every metric, leaderboards for the team, and a kiosk mode for the office wall.

Describe the number you want to watch and Current builds the tile from PSA and remote monitoring and management (RMM) data, with one definition behind every metric, leaderboards for the team, and a kiosk mode for the office wall. An MSP CRM and sales pipeline. Companies, contacts, deals, custom pipelines, email sequences, website lead forms, commissions and account profitability, all reading the same PSA data the service desk uses.

Companies, contacts, deals, custom pipelines, email sequences, website lead forms, commissions and account profitability, all reading the same PSA data the service desk uses. Integrations MSPs already use. Microsoft 365, HubSpot, Datto RMM, NinjaOne, ConnectWise RMM, Addigy, Auvik, UniFi, Cisco Meraki, Fortinet, Huntress, SentinelOne, ThreatLocker, Duo, KnowBe4, Datto BCDR, Veeam, Axcient, ScalePad and CrewHu, plus a client portal for co-managed projects.

Whitespace (patent pending): service penetration by offering and the monthly revenue sitting in open gaps. Sample data.

Results from the first MSP to run on Current

Current ran day to day inside ITPartners+, a managed IT and cybersecurity provider serving businesses in 39 states, before it was offered to other MSPs. Its team measured:

90% less time to prepare a Strategic Business Review, from five to seven hours down to under one.

to prepare a Strategic Business Review, from five to seven hours down to under one. 85% less time to build a project plan.

to build a project plan. Same-day kickoff from won quote to scheduled project, down from five days.

from won quote to scheduled project, down from five days. 20 hours a week saved by one project manager on scheduling and project creation.

saved by one project manager on scheduling and project creation. $7,281,285 per month of unsold services surfaced by whitespace analysis across 18,303 gaps in a single MSP's book, $597,438 of it in services those accounts were already asking about in tickets and email.

"I used Current through the beta and now the release. As a project manager, I can schedule and build projects in a fraction of the time. It saves me at least 20 hours a week." Michael Shields, Project Success Lead, ITPartners+

The dependency-aware project timeline, built from a won quote. Sample data.

A Strategic Business Review pack, drafted by Current and reviewed by an account manager. Sample data.

Syncro PSA support arrives Monday

On Monday, September 21, Syncro joins Autotask, ConnectWise PSA and HaloPSA as a supported PSA, which opens Current's project management, sales pipeline, dashboards and Strategic Business Reviews to MSPs that run on Syncro.

"We built Current around the PSA an MSP already trusts, whichever one that is. From Monday, MSPs that run on Syncro get the same projects, pipeline, dashboards and reviews as every other Current MSP." Kevin Damghani, Founder, Current MSP Inc.

AI dashboards with a team leaderboard, ready for TV mode. Sample data.

Founders pricing for the first 100 MSPs

The first 100 MSPs to subscribe lock in founders pricing of $50 per user per month. MSPs can connect Autotask, ConnectWise PSA or HaloPSA today, or Syncro from Monday, and see their own whitespace in the first hour with a 14-day free trial at current.day.

About Current MSP Inc.

Current MSP Inc. makes Current, the projects, sales and reporting platform for managed services providers. Current connects to Autotask, ConnectWise PSA, HaloPSA and Syncro and adds dependency-aware project management, quote-to-project automation, an MSP CRM, AI dashboards, Strategic Business Reviews and patent-pending whitespace analysis. Current was built by MSP operators and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Learn more at current.day.

Media contact

Current MSP Inc.

hello@current.day

Autotask, ConnectWise, HaloPSA, Syncro and all other product names are trademarks of their respective owners and are used here to describe compatibility only.

SOURCE: Current MSP Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/current-launches-its-projects-sales-and-reporting-platform-for-ms-1223272