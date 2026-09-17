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OP

WKN: 5319 | ISIN: US000OPENAI0 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Software
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
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PR Newswire
17.09.2026 22:06 Uhr
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Relativity aiR now integrates with OpenAI through the Model Context Protocol

This integration connects Relativity aiR directly to ChatGPT Enterprise and enables users to stand up workspaces, organize case data and manage legal operations

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced that it has deepened its work with OpenAI by integrating Relativity aiR, its extensible AI platform for legal work, with ChatGPT Enterprise. Through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), legal teams can now use natural language in ChatGPT Enterprise to stand up new matters, align workspaces to the structure of their data, and manage access and workflows in Relativity aiR.

"ChatGPT Enterprise has quickly become one of the most common places professionals go to manage their work, and legal teams are no exception," said Chris Brown, President of Relativity. "In connecting Relativity aiR with ChatGPT Enterprise, legal professionals can take action within the tools they already use, while maintaining the security and permissions of their existing workflows and keeping Relativity's substantive data analysis within the platform."

This integration further extends the capabilities of Relativity aiR and its broader partner ecosystem. The integration bridges Relativity aiR to a tool many legal teams already leverage, letting administrators work seamlessly without switching between systems. The result is a conversational agentic execution layer on top of Relativity aiR, empowering teams with a faster way to run enterprise workflows without trading off security.

As AI capabilities evolve rapidly, Relativity's MCP strategy is designed to keep pace: connecting its platform to the AI applications legal teams already use, so they can adopt new tools as they emerge while defensibility remains anchored in Relativity aiR.

Relativity began working with OpenAI in 2024, when ChatGPT Enterprise became a data source in Collect. This enabled legal teams to seamlessly collect activity logs and conversation content for easy review in a near-native format.

To learn more about activating the OpenAI connector in Relativity aiR, visit https://relativity.com/platform/mcp/ or chat with the Relativity team at RelFest Chicago taking place Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

About Relativity
Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its AI platform, Relativity aiR, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

CONTACT: PR@relativity.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/relativity-air-now-integrates-with-openai-through-the-model-context-protocol-302882504.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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