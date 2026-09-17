Si-Ware Systems Opens New Headquarters and Physical AI Innovation Center in Austin

Austin site will serve as Si-Ware Systems' new US headquarters and an innovation center for Physical AI enablement

Texas offers a fast-growing convergence of robotics, artificial intelligence, semiconductor expertise, and advanced manufacturing

Application lab will help customers and partners explore use cases, assess feasibility, and define requirements for real-world systems

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Si-Ware Systems, a global deep-tech innovation company specializing in sensing and artificial intelligence technologies, today announced the opening of its new Austin office, serving as the company's new US headquarters and innovation center dedicated to enabling Physical AI. The site will bring Si-Ware's integrated sensing capabilities closer to the U.S. robotics ecosystem including developers, researchers, and technology partners.

Si-Ware selected Austin as Texas is rapidly developing into a center for robotics and Physical AI. The region brings together university research in robotics and embodied artificial intelligence, a deep semiconductor and advanced-manufacturing base, and a growing community of companies developing autonomous and humanoid systems. This convergence creates a strong environment for Si-Ware to collaborate with teams working to move intelligent machines from controlled demonstrations into practical applications.

"Austin places us within an ecosystem that is actively shaping the future of robotics, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing," said Dr. Hisham Haddara, CEO of Si-Ware Systems. "Our new US headquarters and innovation center will give customers and early adopters a place to move from asking what material and gas intelligence can add to exploring how it can work in their own applications. By bringing our team, sensing technologies, and application capabilities together, we can collaborate more closely and help make this new layer of perception practical for Physical AI systems."

The Austin headquarters will include an application lab where customers and partners can experience integrated demonstrations showing how spectral sensing can enable Physical AI. The lab will also support application discussions and collaborative research and development, allowing teams to assess feasibility and explore new uses for Si-Ware's AI powered sensing platform in Physical AI systems.

By bringing sensing hardware, embedded systems, software, and intelligent models together around real customer applications, teams can explore how material or gas information, such as composition and condition, could change how a robot, autonomous platform, device, or industrial system verifies, handles, sorts, adjusts, or alerts in real time. They can then work with the Si-Ware team to define application requirements and practical paths forward.

The opening of the new office is an important step in Si-Ware Systems' broader strategy to bring new spectral sensing capabilities and use cases to Physical AI, reflecting the company's vision that material and gas intelligence can provide robotics and autonomous systems with a valuable new layer of physical awareness and perception.

This announcement follows the company's appointment of robotics pioneer and University of Texas professor Dr. Luis Sentis as a Scientific Advisor. His guidance will help Si-Ware align its material intelligence technology and product strategy with practical system requirements while identifying and advancing new opportunities in the field.

Organizations interested in exploring how material or gas intelligence could support their applications are invited to visit the Austin center, see the technology in action, and discuss technical feasibility with the Si-Ware team. Explore possible applications and start a discussion .

About Si-Ware Systems

Si-Ware Systems is a global deep-tech innovation company delivering ready-to-deploy products and custom-developed solutions that bridge the physical and digital worlds. We offer integrated sensing technologies-spanning sensors, devices, software, and system-level intelligence-across material sensing, inertial sensing, sensor fusion, and sensing control.

For more information, visit www.si-ware.com or contact press@si-ware.com .

SOURCE: Si-Ware Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/si-ware-systems-opens-new-headquarters-and-physical-ai-innovation-center-in-aust-1223380