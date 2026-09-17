EQT Real Estate acquires 5.2 million square foot logistics portfolio across Southern California

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Real Estate has acquired a 32-building, 5.2 million square foot logistics portfolio from Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc., spanning Los Angeles, Orange County, the San Gabriel Valley, South Bay and Inland Empire West

The portfolio is 96% leased to 36 tenants across a diversified range of industries, with an average remaining lease term of 2.7 years

The acquisition reinforces EQT Real Estate's focus on well-located logistics assets in supply-constrained Southern California markets with durable, port-driven tenant demand

EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce that EQT Real Estate Industrial Value Fund VI ("EQT Real Estate") has acquired a 5.2 million square foot logistics portfolio across Southern California from Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. ("Rexford Industrial").

The portfolio comprises 32 buildings across five submarkets. Over 50% of the square footage sits in infill locations - Los Angeles, Orange County, the San Gabriel Valley and South Bay - within about 25 miles of the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex. The remaining 46% is concentrated in Inland Empire West, along the I-10, I-15, SR-60 and SR-91 freight corridors near Ontario International Airport.

Together, the Los Angeles and Inland Empire metros are home to about 17.7 million residents, with an estimated 23 million to 25 million people within 250 miles of each market. The San Pedro Bay port complex handles about 31% of U.S. containerized international waterborne trade, supporting sustained demand for both last-mile infill space and larger regional distribution facilities. Supply is most constrained in the coastal infill markets, where industrial occupancy has run at 93% to 94% with inventory growth of just 0.6% to 1.1% over the past five years; current availability stands at 7.9% to 8.8%. The Inland Empire adds scale and e-commerce exposure, with occupancy of about 91.5% supported by port access, proximity to Ontario International Airport and the greater warehouse intensity of e-commerce distribution.

The portfolio is 96% leased to 36 tenants spanning automotive, logistics and third-party logistics, apparel and fashion, consumer electronics, food and beverage, consumer goods, chemicals and plastics, aerospace and defense, and electrical, HVAC and building products, with a weighted average lease term of 2.7 years.

Matthew Brodnik, Global Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "Southern California remains one of the most supply-constrained industrial markets in the country, anchored by the scale of the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and some of the tightest infill vacancy in the U.S. This portfolio combines well-located coastal infill assets with scale in the Inland Empire, giving us a diversified, well-leased platform across the region's core distribution corridors. We believe the combination of durable port-driven demand and constrained new supply will continue to support strong operating performance across these assets."

Gardner Ellner, Managing Director, Investments, US Logistics at EQT Real Estate, said: "This acquisition reflects our ability to move quickly and decisively on a portfolio of this scale and complexity. With 36 tenants across a diverse set of industries, the assets provide a granular, well-established income base from day one, and we see clear opportunities to deepen those relationships as leases roll over. We look forward to actively managing the portfolio, which features assets that are best positioned to capture the broadest and highest growth segments of tenant demand in Southern California."

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4397389/4274915.pdf Press release_EQT Real Estate acquires 5.2 million square foot logistics portfolio across Southern California_260917 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-real-estate-acquires-5-2-million-square-foot-logistics-portfolio-across-southern-california,c3566100 EQT Real Estate acquires 5 2 million square foot logistics portfolio across Southern California

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